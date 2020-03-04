It’s hard to imagine what we would do without first responders in our communities. Whether they are police officers, ambulance workers, firefighters or others, they are essential components to our lives — and, let’s face it, when we need them, we REALLY need them to be there.
However, it can also be hard to imagine what these people must deal with while on the job that can be filled with harrowing, disturbing, raw, unforgettable moments.
On Monday, the South Dakota House resoundingly endorsed House Concurrent Resolution 6023, which would “encourage the Executive Board of the Legislature to create an interim legislative study to address the mental health of first responders.” The 59-3 vote sends the resolution to the Senate.
It’s a gesture, at least, that first responders may face emotional difficulties in dealing with their work.
But it could have been better.
According to the Argus Leader, the resolution was actually inspired by the failure of House Bill 1142, which would have allowed emergency responders to be eligible for worker’s compensation for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This would have been a significant step in mental health care for first responders — who, in many communities, are volunteers.
A 2018 report released by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAMHA), a branch of the U.S Department of Health and Human Services, noted that an estimated 30% of first responders “develop behavioral health conditions including, but not limited to, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder … as compared with 20 percent in the general population.”
It also noted, “First responders are usually the first on the scene to face challenging, dangerous and draining situations. They are also the first to reach out to disaster survivors and provide emotional and physical support to them. These duties, although essential to the entire community, are strenuous to first responders and, with time, put them at an increased risk of trauma.”
According to Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead, responders such as police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) suffer from a higher suicide rate than the general population.
“It’s a committed group of people that do their service out of care for their neighbors, their next-door neighbors in small towns, and they’re trained to respond to the situation, but not how to live with a scene that will haunt them for the rest of their lives,” added Milstead’s wife, Rhonda.
What’s more, emergency responders in rural area are often isolated from other responders who may have similar issues and can offer some likeminded empathy and outreach. Also, many of them may not have convenient access to the care and outlets they need to deal with what they see and endure.
Often, the potential issues don’t spawn from any one incident. As Brent Long, EMS section chief with the Rapid City Fire Department, noted, “It’s not really that single incident. It’s use over and over and they get to the end of a 20-, 25-year career and you don’t know where to turn at that point.”
South Dakota lawmakers are in the process of endorsing a study of the issue. While it might not be the most robust response, it’s at least a step in the right direction — a step toward getting a better handle on an issue that, for some, might take a lot of imagination to at least comprehend and understand.
First responders are always there for us; it’s time we were also there for them.
"South Dakota lawmakers are in the process of endorsing a study of the issue." If more lawmakers had/have loved ones that work as First Responders a study wouldn't be needed. This would already be a law. One glaring omission in the study are the dispatchers, as they should be included.
