Perhaps that “Dash for Cash” event in Sioux Falls last weekend wasn’t such a bad thing after all.
The event — or incident, depending on your perspective — was held during an intermission of a Sioux Falls Stampede hockey match. Ten teachers were brought out onto the ice to grab $5,000 worth of $1 bills, which were dumped on a slab of carpet, as fast as they could. The promotion was billed as a way for teachers to pick up some extra money to use in their classroom.
But when the video went viral, it was perceived as something else: something debasing and humiliating. Condemnations flew in from across the country, with many decrying the spectacle as demeaning to educators, especially in light of South Dakota’s disheartening return to being last in the nation in teacher pay and the frugal funding that school districts generally receive from Pierre. The video was judged an embarrassment to the state.
But there are other things to bear in mind.
I’m sure this idea looked great on paper as a way to help some area teachers monetarily as well as to entertain the crowd. But what seemed like a win-win on paper came off poorly on video, although both the crowd and the participants reportedly enjoyed the event.
The problem is in the overall context. Education in this state has always struggled with funding, and the funding formula that is supposed to dictate how schools receive money is sometimes discarded when the going gets tough. Funding was even slashed to zero for at least one year following the 2008 financial crash, and that loss was never made up. Teacher pay is a familiar headache, and the fact that we’ve slid back to the bottom of the pay scale — even as our lawmakers pat themselves on the back for the state’s strong pandemic economy (which is being fueled by federal dollars) — has fostered a frustrated environment, as if we’re stuck in a doom loop. Thus, the image of teachers scrambling for cash on the floor during a hockey match hit a terribly raw nerve, almost as if we were watching lawmakers in Pierre dumping money on the floor of the Legislature and making schools scramble for their funds.
But maybe that’s good.
Frankly, the reactions to the video really say more about the viewers than the participants. In this case, it moved many people to anger. And perhaps that is what’s needed to help create a sea change in our education funding process.
Oddly enough, one of the first things that came to mind when I saw the social media uproar over this event was, of all things, Colin Kaepernick. The now-former NFL quarterback has become one of the most divisive figures in America, thanks to his taking a knee during the playing of the National Anthem before a 2016 preseason game to protest racial injustice in the country. It ignited outrage among many people, who saw it as blatant disrespect of the nation, while many others saw it as a bold gesture that cost him his playing career.
Obviously, Kaepernick’s situation and what happened in Sioux Falls are not even remotely comparable … except in one simple way.
Had Kaepernick not taken a knee, if he had instead just decried racial injustice during an interview, practically no one would have noticed or remembered it. Say what you will — and many people have — but by taking a knee, everyone noticed, one way or another, and we’ve been talking about it ever since.
Perhaps this hockey event can, in its own and much smaller way, have the same impact. If the Stampede had simply held a check presentation at intermission, the video would have gone nowhere and education funding would have remained simmering on our mental back burner. This week, however, it moved front and center, and it was boiling. I’ve encountered a lot more people talking quite passionately about the incident — and about education funding — than I have in a long time.
People have been debating school funding issues for so long that perhaps the urgency doesn’t register much anymore. It’s just the normal static one hears around budget time. Many of us unthinkingly tune out the issue.
But the video of teachers on their hands and knees grabbing at dollar bills amid the cheers of spectators struck an uncomfortable chord.
I see that as a win for this issue.
The Sioux Falls Stampede and event sponsor CU Mortgage Direct have apologized for last weekend’s spectacle. While it was well intentioned, they admitted that, in hindsight, they “could see how it appears to be degrading and insulting towards the participating teachers and the teaching profession as a whole.” They also said they’re donating additional money to local teachers.
So, that lesson has been learned.
Hopefully, it will remain vivid enough that the point won’t get lost in the shuffle and elude lawmakers this winter.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.