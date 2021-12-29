The Legislative Rules Review Committee met on Dec. 27 to hear proposals from the Department of Health and from the Attorney General’s office.
For those not familiar with the work of the Rules Review Committee, think of process like this: The laws passed by the Legislature are the “what,” or the intent of the law. In order to implement many of the laws, the department designated to have authority to enforce the law must develop the who, when and where. In other words, the rules are the detail needed to carry out the law. The Rules Review Committee must determine if the process of proposing the rule was complete, and that it is confined to the authority granted to that department. A determination must also be made that the rules presented are Constitutional and do not violate or conflict with existing law.
The rules presented by the Attorney General’s office outlined the process of implementing the Hero’s Wellness Grant which was passed in the 2021 session of the Legislature. These grants will cover the cost of training individuals to offer peer support and critical stress management to their colleagues as needed. We recognize that many of the things first responders, law enforcement and firefighters must deal with are more emotionally difficult than most of us would want to experience. Approval of the rules was unanimous.
The rules update brought by the Department of Health outlined changes in the procedure of chemically ending a pregnancy. As submitted, the rule change stated that no medical abortions by use of mifepristone and misoprostol will be conducted except in a licensed abortion facility; the pregnant woman must be informed that if she changes her mind and decides to carry the baby to term, the effects of the medications may be reversable; and abortion facilities must collect and maintain certain information.
The primary point of contention within the committee was with the administering of the second drug in the abortion process, misoprostol. The change brought by the department would require the pregnant mother to have both drugs administered at a licensed abortion facility, with an observation period for each to ensure the health and safety of the mother. The concern of the opponents is that it requires the mother to come back to the clinic for a third visit. Currently, misoprostol can be administered outside the clinic setting.
I, along with Rep. Jon Hansen and Sen. Jean Hunhoff, voted to approve the rule, citing that the department clearly does have the authority to control the implementation of abortion procedures and medications. Rep. Ryan Cwach along with Sens. Troy Heinert and Tim Johns dissented, voting against the rule change and questioning the need to have the third drug given under supervision.
With a 3-3 vote failing to approve the rule, the proposal is being held for another hearing on Jan. 6 in order to hear testimony from the medical community on the administration of the final drug in the process, misoprostol. I will report later on the final disposition of the proposed rule change.
