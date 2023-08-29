The Legislature adjourned shortly after Memorial Day, but my duties as your representative continue at a fast pace. In the interim between the adjournment of the previous session and the convening of the next session, senators remain hard at work serving on special and select committees, studying subjects of local importance, and addressing issues brought forward by constituents.

During the session, I was appointed to serve on the LR178 Small Modular Nuclear Reactors Select Committee with six of my colleagues under the direction of Natural Resources Committee Chairperson Senator Bostelman. This Committee will examine the feasibility of constructing and operating small modular nuclear reactors to generate electric power in Nebraska. I anticipate that LR178 will be one of the most impactful studies that to be completed this biennium. As a member of the Committee, I have had multiple meetings with Nebraska Public Power District and other public electric utilities during the interim regarding Nebraska’s electricity needs.

