Yankton High School’s graduation is at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 22, in the YHS main gymnasium. Here are some quick facts:
• Class Colors: Red and Black
• Class Flower: Peony
• Cap and Gown Color: Black
• Tassel Color: Red, White, Black
• Class Motto: “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.” — Dr. Seuss
Congratulations, Class of 2022!
AFTER PROM
Thank you to the parents and volunteers who provided an excellent venue of entertainment for the After Prom Party held at the Yankton Middle School. A special thank you to businesses and individuals who supported the After Prom Party with donations, merchandise, prizes, etc…
YANKTON SCHOOL DISTRICT’S SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM
The Yankton School District’s Summer Food Program will run from May 31-July 29!
The Summer Food Program Lunch program is free for any child 18 years old and younger in our community regardless of income.
Students are welcome to join us for in-person dining at one of the three sites Monday through Friday:
• Stewart Elementary School — 208 West 21st Street 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.;
• Webster Elementary School — 317 East 7th Street 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.;
• Yankton Middle School — 2000 Mulberry Street 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Note: Grab-N-Go Meals will not be available this year
YSD TEACHER OF YEAR AND EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR
The nominees for Yankton School District Teacher of the Year were Julie Koch, High School Teacher, Lexy Zimmerman, Middle School Teacher and Teresa Janssen, Middle School Teacher. The Yankton Teacher of the Year for 2022 is Teresa Janssen.
The nominees for the Yankton School District Employee of the Year were Hannah Carda, Stewart Speech Language Pathologist, Sylvia Fedde, Lincoln School Librarian, Karen Giraud, Lincoln School Paraprofessional, Kim Kotrous, Webster School Child Nutrition, Sarah Lawrence, School Nurse, Lindsi Pekas, MS/HS Speech Language Pathologist, Lori Rust, Business Office, and YSD Nursing Staff.
The Yankton School District Employees of the Year for 2022 are the YSD Nursing Staff, Sarah Lawrence, Rachel Carda, Beth Preheim, Gina Mrozla, Randi Kindle and Katrina Romero.
Congratulations to these fantastic employees in receiving this recognition!
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB SUMMER PROGRAMMING
The Boys & Girls Club of Yankton has some special things planned for this summer!
All youth in grades 1-12 are welcome to become members of the Club to experience an abundance of activities, both indoor & outdoor. Swimming at Huether Family Aquatic Center will take place four days per week, along with a weekly field trip. Morning and afternoon snacks will be provided in between running exciting healthy lifestyles, character & leadership, and academic success programs.
The Club will also be implementing their annual summer learning loss prevention program, Power Up. Power Up will run in the mornings Monday-Thursday, from July 5-Aug. 4. The focus will be on reiterating the math and reading skills they have already learned. The goal is for students to be able to pick up right where they left off for the upcoming school year!
Parents/guardians can sign their students up for the Club or the Power Up program at their website, www.greatfuturessd.org/yankton. The Club is the perfect place to keep your kids active, engaged, and safe all summer long
KINDLE’S KORNER
As in the past, my monthly Kindle’s Korner will not be published in the months of June and July. The monthly Kindle’s Korner will return in August.
Thank you to the Press and Dakotan for providing this opportunity to reach out to the parents and patrons of the Yankton School District
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success.”
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.