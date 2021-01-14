Yankton’s newest Citizens of the Year were revealed early last week (which now feels like an eternity ago), and in terms of the mechanics involved in this process I help oversee each year, all’s well that ends well. The choice was made, I contacted the winners, Jake and Sandy Hoffner, and they were humbled and honored. We got together to shoot a photo, then reporter Cora Van Olson wrote a good story on them that ran in the Press & Dakotan Jan. 5. So that phase of the process was done, just like always.
However, that was practically the ONLY thing about it all that was close to normal. Like everything else in these times, the COVID-19 pandemic exerted its influence, and we spent months dealing with it.
The problems started at the tail end of last year’s process. We were all set to honor the 2019 Citizens of the Year — Tom and Jane Gilmore — with a reception on Sunday, March 15; plans were finalized, ads were running, the program was finalized and all systems were go.
But then THAT week happened — the week COVID thoroughly infected out lives.
On Monday, March 9, I was in touch with the Gilmores about the situation, and they said that they would be utilizing social distancing measures if the reception was held because COVID worries were emerging everywhere. Their trepidation was evident. On Wednesday morning, March 11, I made the call, with their blessing, to postpone the reception.
I initially felt anxious about this decision. While I thought it was the right thing to do, I also worried that MAYBE I was overreacting to the events unfolding at that moment.
But then, a few hours later on that Wednesday, the NBA announced it was shutting down its season, and with that, my doubts vanished. In fact, calling off the Citizens of the Year reception seemed to flick over a long line of teetering dominos: the NBA, Major League Baseball and then the college basketball tournaments were all similarly sidelined, as well as the state high school basketball tournaments and then the schools themselves. Obviously (and unfortunately), all this would have happened without my decision on the reception, but I sometimes like to think that they were all following my accidentally wise lead.
So, the process was put on hold, and I was hoping we (which, in this case, also includes my extraordinarily indispensable conspirators in all this: Larry Hintgen, Lois Halbur and my boss, Gary Wood) might be able to get this back on track sometime in the summer. But the COVID uptick that started in August turned into an avalanche. Ultimately, we honored the Gilmores with a plaque presentation on Oct. 30, which was the eve before the search for the 2020 Citizen(s) of the Year was to begin. (The Gilmores deserved much more, but they understood.)
As usual (which is not a term I throw out often anymore), we began the new process after Halloween, running ads in print and online throughout November seeking nominations.
To be honest, I wasn’t really sure what we were going to do after that. The usual practice is to host representatives from the sponsoring organizations for lunch at a local restaurant in December, where we would go over the list of nominees and determine a winner. But that couldn’t work this time.
We decided to go with a mail-in vote. We sent out the list of nominees to the head of each group and asked them to vote using a ranked ballot, meaning they would choose three nominees and place them in the order of preference. (I belatedly decided on a tiebreaker system, but it never came into play.) To my surprise, the response with this postal process was excellent, perhaps better than our traditional method. So, we stumbled upon an approach that we may adopt in the future.
Because of the mailing process, it took a few days longer to determine a winner, which is why the story didn’t appear, as it typically has, in our Jan. 2 issue. But again, we adjusted.
So, with detours, fallback plans and a gamble or two, we were once again able to conduct the process of choosing a Citizen of the Year, and we ended up right where we needed to be.
However, where it goes now remains uncertain. The reception for the Hoffners might not be held for a while, and it may have a somewhat different look to it. We’ll keep you posted, of course. But at least we’ve gotten to this point, which is saying something.
