These are unlikely times, and this week, one of the unlikeliest things I could imagine happened: the Yankton Mall was sold. After I’d spent so many years trying to decipher the business management strategy of an entity I shall hereafter refer to as The Former Owner (TFO), the mall has been acquired by a local interest. It now seems our long, municipal/retail nightmare may be over.

That’s probably an overly enthusiastic take on the matter, but for the moment, at least, people are feeling better about the mall situation. And when was the last time THAT happened?

