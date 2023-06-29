These are unlikely times, and this week, one of the unlikeliest things I could imagine happened: the Yankton Mall was sold. After I’d spent so many years trying to decipher the business management strategy of an entity I shall hereafter refer to as The Former Owner (TFO), the mall has been acquired by a local interest. It now seems our long, municipal/retail nightmare may be over.
That’s probably an overly enthusiastic take on the matter, but for the moment, at least, people are feeling better about the mall situation. And when was the last time THAT happened?
The mall has long been a “black hole” in Yankton’s retail universe. That’s not my description: It came from a city official who told me privately many years ago that some local interests with municipal ties had tried to contact TFO in an effort to acquire the mall. I was told the calls were never returned.
This was part of the aforementioned strategy, apparently. For instance, the Press & Dakotan is still waiting for a call back from TFO for the story we wanted to do when the Yankton Mall rebranded itself as Yankton Village about five years ago. You didn’t notice that change? No worries. It was sort of like a tree falling in the forest when no one was around.
For the moment, we should feel upbeat about this situation at the mall, which has been renamed Event Central. Personally, I feel good for what this could mean for the community. I feel good for the businesses that are still there who have toughed it out through these lean years. I feel good for people who have been lamenting the loss of JoDean’s, which will be making a comeback at Event Central. I feel good for movie fans (like me) because reopening the theater is item No. 1 on the to-do list. And I feel good for area entrepreneurs thinking about taking advantage of new owner Mathew Evans’ strategy of promoting local businesses.
But amid a feeling of emancipation for the property, I also realize a lot of mental adjustments will be needed from us for what’s to come.
The first adjustment is squaring away the memories of the mall under TFO’s enigmatic rule. For instance, I think back to the spring of 2001 when a Marne Creek flood tore out huge culverts at one of the east entrance roads, and the damage went unfixed for 18 embarrassing months. I think of the ambitious plans TFO unveiled in 2008 to renovate the mall; they were breathtaking alterations that mostly went nowhere. I think of the parking lot, which looked like it had been targeted by field artillery. And I think of the darkness that eventually consumed the shopping plaza as it fell into disinterest. (To be fair, there were some pluses even late in the tenure, such as the new façade work and the theater upgrade, but these were small shafts of light in the gloom.)
However, I also have good memories of the place. I remember wandering around the stores in more robust retail times and feeling the life everywhere. (There was an old slogan: “If it’s happening at all, it’s happening at the Yankton Mall.”) I remember taking in late movies at the theater. I remember buying 45s at Musicland and grabbing lunch at The Body Guard. I remember the sound of the fountain in what was once the northern “new addition” of the original footprint of the Broadway Plaza (as the mall was first known). I remember going there and actually being able to buy men’s clothes. I remember thinking that the mall could be better, but it could also be worse ...
However, those good memories have to be put aside as we look ahead, for these are different times.
We live now in a post-mall age, as shopping plazas across the nation have struggled in the face of online competition. The cozy thoughts we may have of a return to the old days and the old ways figure to be impractical moving forward.
But there are shopping malls that have found new life even in an online retail apocalypse.
Some malls are discovering different niches to offer — like serving as a mecca for local start-ups. Some are adding gymnasiums, entertainment venues, medical facilities, churches, interactive museums and even water parks. They are turning into gathering places to not only shop, but also to eat, to meet, to recreate, to be entertained and to relax.
Event Central offers many possibilities, especially with a new hotel (another of the few proposals for that site that actually came to fruition — eventually) now located next door.
Today, there is hope for Event Central, which will always be the “Yankton Mall” for many people. But, by whatever name, it could truly have an impact again in a market yearning for what seemed just days ago to be the unlikeliest thing of all: a genuine spark of life in the old plaza.
