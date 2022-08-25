I thought a big mistake had been made, but happily, I turned out to be wrong.
A sense of doubt arose in me last Saturday as I was watching the annual Riverboat Days parade crawl through downtown Yankton. It was a long parade with 124 entries. After more than 110 entries and about 80 minutes of floats, trucks, classic cars, people carrying inflatable guitars and candy tossed every which way, I suddenly realized something seemed wrong.
I had yet to see the Mount Marty entry in the parade.
That’s not exactly earthshaking, I suppose, but it didn’t really fit the pattern of other parades I’ve seen (and, man, have I witnessed a ton of parades). Usually, parades open with a lot of noise and fanfare, followed by a stream of grand entries before gradually winding down to the end. You don’t expect any major floats or marching bands with the festivities wrapping up and, in the case of last Saturday, people amping up to migrate down to Riverside Park.
So, at about entry No. 115, I began wondering what happened to Mount Marty. I began thinking that it would be a mistake if the school failed to have a presence in this community event …
And here, I need to apologize for harboring such doubt, for the truth came to me when, near the tail end of the parade, a great tide of blue suddenly turned the corner at Fourth and Cedar streets. There was cheering and a driving fanfare of music — specifically, MMU band members, riding on a float, pounding out a cover of Chicago’s “25 or Six to Four.” The band was surrounded by a sea of Mount Marty student athletes walking through the streets and greeting the responsive crowd.
This moment has really stuck with me in the days since because it was an exhilarating showcase of all the things Mount Marty has become.
It’s now a university, not a college.
The campus is literally twice as big as it was just five years ago.
MMU now has a football program, which didn’t win a game in its inaugural season last fall but led the Great Plains Athletic Conference in attendance.
The school’s enrollment is up, thanks in part to that football program, and it’s bringing more people and more life to town.
And there’s an energizing feeling that bigger things are in store.
That’s what was marching down the street last Saturday: evidence of a vibrant school that’s clearly on the rise.
It was also notable because it was a reminder of just how far the school has come these past few decades.
Mount Marty once felt like an extension of the monastery that founded it — private, a bit closed off and often out of sight. It was a frustrating chore for the school to get much recognition of any kind, despite the graduates it was turning out.
But that’s changed over the years. The steps seemed small at times, with some setbacks along the way. But more recently, the school has become the aggressive, growing institution some of us had always hoped it could one day be — the kind of school it really needed to be to hold its own. Recently, under the direction of President Marc Long, the strides forward have been impressive, even amazing.
As such, the school is finally marching its way into the hearts of Yankton residents. It’s not that they didn’t much care for Mount Marty; rather, they needed a reason to get excited about it.
And now, MMU is delivering many reasons, and it is establishing an identity as Yankton’s university.
That’s what I saw marching in the Riverboat Days parade last weekend. Amid the music, the cheers and the energy, Mount Marty was making its presence known and erasing all doubts.
