The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump ended as was (mostly) expected, with the U.S. Senate failing to muster the two-thirds majority to convict him for his actions leading up to and during the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington.
Not surprisingly, not enough Republican senators supported conviction, with most claiming they doubted the constitutionality of trying a president who, despite having been impeached while in office, was no longer in that position.
Arguably, the biggest piece of suspense was how many Republicans might vote to convict. On Saturday, seven of them chose to join all 50 Democrats. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska was among those who voted to convict, while South Dakota Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds voted for acquittal. There were 57 votes to convict, but 17 were needed.
However, even some of those who voted to acquit were in no mood to defend Trump afterwards. Moments after voting “not guilty,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell condemned Trump for feeding “wild falsehoods” to his supporters “because he was angry he’d lost an election.” McConnell added, “Former President Trump’s actions that preceded the riot were a disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty. Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”
With that, this impeachment trial, which was a breathtakingly quick process given it was tied to an incident that occurred early last month, has ended.
But none of this is truly over.
For starters, while Trump has escaped conviction by the Senate, he still faces legal jeopardy on this front (among several others). The Justice Department could pursue criminal charges related to the insurrection, a fact that one of Trump’s own lawyers, Bruce Castor Jr., pointed out to senators as an odd means of defense against impeachment. “(If you) actually think that President Trump committed a criminal offense…you go and arrest him…. The Department of Justice does know what to do with such people, and so far I haven’t seen any activity in that direction.”
That may well change. The House impeachment managers laid out a very extensive, specific case for an incident that has had profound repercussions on this country and is still unfolding: Participants in the insurrection are still being arrested. Also, the District of Columbia is reportedly mulling its own charges in the situation.
Thus, the end of the impeachment “trial” takes this case out of the unique realm of congressional justice and into a more familiar concept of law and order.
Meanwhile, Congress will no doubt delve into this situation as it tries to get to the bottom of what happened on Jan, 6. There is also talk of an independent commission to sift through the matter. It will likely be a long, thorough process, and Trump will no doubt fall under more scrutiny.
Thus, the former president remains deeply intertwined with the incident in Washington last month. While the Senate has rendered its verdict, the final word is likely far from delivered.
