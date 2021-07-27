While our foreign-policy attentions this summer are mostly focused on the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, another move elsewhere also represents (possibly) the end of a long era for this country.
On Monday, it was announced that the U.S. would at year’s end be formally ending its combat mission in Iraq, a nation we invaded in 2003 as part of our broad post-9/11 response and a land we have been involved in, through various capacities, ever since. It is also a place where many American soldiers have fought and died — including troops from the Yankton National Guard unit. And the wounds and the losses still ache.
This decision varies from the Afghanistan situation in numerous ways, not the least of which being it may be only symbolic.
The U.S. pulled its troops from Iraq once before, in 2011, only to have them return in 2014 to combat the threat posed by the Islamic State (ISIS). The U.S. mission there is being pulled again, but some troops will remain as “advisors,” meaning it may not amount to a significant difference overall.
But the symbolism is not unimportant.
The change ends a mission that began 18 years ago when the U.S. invaded Iraq on the grounds of taking out alleged weapons of mass destruction developed by dictator Saddam Hussein. Those weapons were never found (although nerve gas was in Iraq’s arsenal at some point in the 1990s), and that failure has developed into a metaphor of its own. Saddam’s ouster also knocked out an effective counterbalance against Iran, which has emerged as an even greater destabilizing threat in the region.
The Iraq conflict, coupled with the Afghanistan war, represented the bulk of the U.S. military response to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. As such, those two theaters of military activity could be seen as the remnants of responses drawn up to a crisis of a generation ago. While threats remain, the tactics and the politics have evolved.
Which brings us to a threshold of a new era in Iraq, even though it may look a lot like the old era in fact, if not on paper.
As in 2011, the U.S. troops are leaving/withdrawing/transitioning at the request of the Iraqi government and the will of the Iraqi people. Thus, the U.S. change of mission is an effort to once again avoid the appearance of being an occupying force with a permanent presence.
America’s mission in Iraq will ultimately downshift in relative quiet. While there is still instability in the region — when is there not? — this transition will reflect more of an evolution in the relationship between Washington and Baghdad. It may not be an ending so much as turning a page to a new chapter. It will hopefully lead to better things to come in that region.
kmh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.