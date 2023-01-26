About a year ago, I saw what a headache U.S. Highway 81 running south of Yankton can truly be.
The Press & Dakotan was working on a story about the (then) latest effort in the Nebraska Legislature to get the 60-miles stretch of 81 between Norfolk and Yankton expanded from two lanes to four lanes. This has been a longtime dream, and the latest effort offered a little bit of hope (although it ultimately failed).
I needed to get a photo for the story, so I drove to the top of the hill south of Yankton near the former Corps of Discovery Welcome Center, parked my car, walked across the highway to the east side and shot a photo of the valley with Yankton looming in the background.
But it wasn’t that simple. Trying to walk/jog across this roadway was rather tricky. (Parking on the east side looked risky, too, because of obstructed views for oncoming motorists.) The traffic was thick, fast and relentless, and the noise of cars, semi-trailers and whatever else zipping by was nerve-wracking. And it’s like this most all the time.
Other trips along that stretch of highway can be an adventure, even without leaving the car. There are little blind spots and twists in the road, along with traffic frequently turning both off of and onto the highway, to feed a sense that you’d better pay really close attention to what was happening.
One fact that doesn’t help my perspective here is that I make many trips on 81 south of Yankton because I’m heading to accidents to shoot photos. In particular, 81’s intersection with Highway 12, about 10 miles south of Yankton, has been a magnet for such activity for as long as I can remember.
An effort is being made — again — to expand that stretch of 81 to four lanes. Legislative Bill 484 “would finish the expansion … by requiring the Department of Transportation to finish construction between York and Columbus and Norfolk to the South Dakota line,” State Sen. Barry DeKay (District 40-Niobrara) wrote in a weekly column that ran in Wednesday’s P&D. “I believe this project is long overdue in terms of safety, convenience and growing northeast Nebraska.”
Besides money, there’s one big problem in the pursuit of this dream, and for that, I blame Hartington, or maybe Bloomfield or perhaps Randolph or Wausa. There are no towns on Highway 81 between Norfolk and Yankton/South Yankton, which makes it a 60-mile stretch of open space. If just one of the aforementioned communities had been founded along U.S. 81 instead of near it, this might be a very different, very moot conversation.
However, a new element has entered the picture that could impact this four-lane pursuit.
There are big plans for the Nebraska side of Lewis & Clark Lake, from Niobrara State Park (located across the river from Springfield) to Weigand and the Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area near Gavins Point Dam. These plans are part of a $90 million upgrade — in the so-called STAR WARS (Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability) bill — to boost the area’s tourism potential, which could build off of (and feed into) the tourism already seen on the South Dakota side of the river. It would stand to reason that the best way to make this major investment work is to enhance the access to the area, especially from the south. The expansion of U.S. Highway 81 would loom large in that.
In fact, given the investment already committed to the region, it would seem almost essential.
A U.S. 81 expansion would be a big plus for Yankton, too. It would mean the community would be served by a second expressway, which could bring in even more commercial traffic and more visitors in general. Also, whatever boosts river access on the Nebraska side would have a spillover impact on South Dakota’s shores.
Given Nebraska’s ambitious plans to grow tourism along the river, the U.S. 81 expansion seems more than practical: It would be a vital, inevitable piece of the vision. Whether it finally happens during this legislative session remains to be seen, but that highway dream seems closer to reality now than it ever has.
