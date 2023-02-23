This past week, the Joint Committee on Appropriations (JCA) agreed on the projected revenue for the budget. So, the table is set for action on the session’s spending bills.

A little background, the JCA heard revenue forecasts for the state from two different groups; the first presentation was from State Economist Derek Johnson with the Bureau of Finance and Management (BFM), which is part of the governor’s administration. The Legislative Research Council (LRC) Chief Fiscal Analyst Jeff Mehlhaff presented their revenue forecast after this presentation.

