This past week, the Joint Committee on Appropriations (JCA) agreed on the projected revenue for the budget. So, the table is set for action on the session’s spending bills.
A little background, the JCA heard revenue forecasts for the state from two different groups; the first presentation was from State Economist Derek Johnson with the Bureau of Finance and Management (BFM), which is part of the governor’s administration. The Legislative Research Council (LRC) Chief Fiscal Analyst Jeff Mehlhaff presented their revenue forecast after this presentation.
Our state’s primary source of funding is sales tax. In the past few years, there has been a significant jump in the revenue collected by the state. According to BFM, the Sales and Use Tax collections in Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 increased by 12.7% over the previous year and another 12.2% in FY2022. For FY2023, which started July 1, 2022, the sales tax collected is 11.7% above the same period in FY2022. The big growth in sales tax revenue is part of what has prompted the talk about cutting the sales tax on food.
Because we are deciding on the state’s budget for FY2024, we have to make spending decisions based on what we believe the revenue will be. So, both presentations contained information about South Dakota’s economy, concerns about inflation, the impact of a national recession, and federal stimulus money. All that to say, we are making our best guess. JCA Vice-Chair Representative Mike Derby joked that we needed a crystal ball.
In the end, the JCA decided to create the state’s budget based on expected revenue between the two recommendations and set the FY2024 budget at $2.38 billion. Now, the legislature will go to work deciding on all the proposals, programs, and projects that make up the state’s budget. We need to weigh our priorities and what we believe is in the best interest of supporting our state’s strong economy.
One of the spending bills I’ve shared with you, HB 1039, which increases the tuition assistance for the South Dakota National Guard (SDNG) members to 100% at our public universities and technical schools, was unanimously approved by the House Committee on Appropriations. Supporting the SDNG members makes sense and is a good investment with a return to the state of the contributions made by the Guard. The bill now goes to the full House for consideration.
Some of the bills we consider are one-time spending bills. This week, the House Appropriations Committee held a hearing on HB 1127, which supports volunteer fire departments in purchasing personal protective gear for the firefighters. According to testimony, outfitting a firefighter with safety gear can cost up to $13,000 per person.
Typically, our 279 volunteer fire departments rely on their local communities to raise funds, but that activity that was hurt by COVID. These people put their lives at risk for their communities. The committee approved a one-time spending of $5 million unanimously. The full House will next consider the proposal.
The full House also took action on SB 25, which follows through on the state’s commitment to reimburse healthcare professionals recruited to practice in rural communities for at least three years. The bill reimburses four family physicians, two dentists, and two physician assistants who have met the requirements of the law. This is an excellent investment to help our rural communities have local access to healthcare professionals.
As we gear up for the final weeks of the session, the budget will take center stage. On Saturday, Feb. 25, the Vermillion Area Chamber will host a Legislative Coffee at Vermillion City Hall. It is important to hear your thoughts and opinions; I hope you’ll be able to make time to join us. Otherwise, you can always send an email to chris.kassin@sdlegislature.gov.
Thank you again for the opportunity to represent you.
