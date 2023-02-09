America’s annual, constitutionally mandated State of the Union (SOTU) address is a musty relic that has arguably outlived its usefulness.

It was devised as a requirement, back in the days when communication was nothing to take for granted, that the president report to a joint session of Congress “from time to time” on the affairs of state. For many years, this was a written report that was read by a third party before Congress.

