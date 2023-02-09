America’s annual, constitutionally mandated State of the Union (SOTU) address is a musty relic that has arguably outlived its usefulness.
It was devised as a requirement, back in the days when communication was nothing to take for granted, that the president report to a joint session of Congress “from time to time” on the affairs of state. For many years, this was a written report that was read by a third party before Congress.
But this requirement gradually morphed into political theater as presidents used the opportunity to herald their accomplishments and plans, and lawmakers either stood up and cheered or sat on their hands to express their opinions. More recently, it has evolved into a bitter circus, or more accurately, a sort of Americanized version of Britain’s weekly “Questions for the Prime Minister,” the latter often being a raucous exercise in grandstanding and insults.
The behaviors occasionally on display at the SOTU are a reflection of the times, and it’s one of the things that makes the event either worth watching or avoiding entirely.
I generally fall into the latter category now. This disaffection began long ago as I grew bored by the parade of incessant standing ovations that could drag a speech out an extra 10-15 minutes. My distaste has deepened in recent years as post-speech postmortems have reported insults, screaming disrespect, contempt and a general erosion of decorum and humility — rude behavior that wouldn’t for a second pass muster in your basic grade school classroom (although I do think an occasional standing ovation from students might be appreciated by some teachers).
This week, I caught a few “highlights” of Tuesday’s SOTU speech, and one thing I wondered was: What was South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson thinking? That was his head in the corner of several photos showing the reliably animated Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene either screaming at or jeering some of President Joe Biden’s comments. Johnson appeared unfazed and stoic, apparently paying no heed to the spectacle periodically erupting right behind him. Perhaps he even found it to be constructive dialogue, and it only looked like he wanted to be anywhere else just then.
Nevertheless, these outbursts in the hallowed arena of Congress are becoming familiar. Whether it’s lawmakers damning a president as a liar, or a Speaker of the House tearing up the text of a presidential speech in front of the world, these are the actions of people emboldened by power and with no qualms about flexing it.
But that belies an underlying truth, which is that these uncivil servants, these pulpit bullies, these politicians who place party designs over the national interest have no actual inherent power at all. It doesn’t matter if they sit in Congress or reside in the White House.
Instead, the only power they have is what the people confer to them.
And that’s the disturbing piece in this puzzle. These antics occur because some lawmakers sense they can get away with it and even be rewarded for it. And they often are. So, the taunting and insults are probably playing well with someone somewhere. If enough voters thought otherwise, these lawmakers would be long gone from power, recalled mostly as a smear upon the fabric of our democracy.
And that’s the real State of our Union.
In a way, it always has been.
Our nation has been built upon a foundation of differing, even conflicting, views and backgrounds. This has made America’s historic success not only unique but also seemingly unlikely from the get-go. Finding common bonds and, at some point, a spirit of compromise has kept us together, kept us moving forward and made America so much greater than the sum of our myriad parts.
The spirit of our union has been in worse shape, thinking back to the Civil War and the fraught years leading up to it.
However, while our disharmony has certainly been greater, it’s never been as amplified, as viral or, occasionally, as grating.
One suspects and hopes all this will get better: Times will change, the allure of some of these posturing politicians will fade, tactics will evolve. Disagreement will never vanish, but perhaps a more conciliatory attitude can someday spring up again in place of the insults.
Until then, we’re stuck at the circus, feeling as uncomfortable as Johnson appeared Tuesday, as the political clowns and barkers stumble by.
It can change, but only when we decide to make it happen.
