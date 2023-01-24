A bill introduced in the South Dakota House calling for the promotion of “American exceptionalism” in schools and colleges may not specifically be related to the efforts to revamp the state’s social studies standards, but it certainly seems to be flying a parallel course.

House Bill 1070 (HB1070) would create the “Center for American Exceptionalism” at Black Hills State University. According to South Dakota Searchlight, it would “curate supplemental curriculum on American history and civic education.” Unlike the proposed social studies standards, the supplemental curriculum would be optional.

Red Cloud
Red Cloud

Thus it has ever been.

At least it’s more honest for you immigrants to finally admit it in writing for all to see.

