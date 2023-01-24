A bill introduced in the South Dakota House calling for the promotion of “American exceptionalism” in schools and colleges may not specifically be related to the efforts to revamp the state’s social studies standards, but it certainly seems to be flying a parallel course.
House Bill 1070 (HB1070) would create the “Center for American Exceptionalism” at Black Hills State University. According to South Dakota Searchlight, it would “curate supplemental curriculum on American history and civic education.” Unlike the proposed social studies standards, the supplemental curriculum would be optional.
The proposed center would be state funded, with the bill calling for $150,000 to be allocated to the project.
Rep. Scott Odenbach (R-Spearfish) said, “We’re not interested in indoctrinating students. We want students to engage in critical thinking.” But, according to The Associated Press, he also said that, when students graduate from the state’s educational institutions, “they should love America” — which, in a vacuum, sounds a lot like an end goal of indoctrination.
America is an amazingly diverse tapestry of people and backgrounds, and it has thrived on a democratic principle that remains unmatched anywhere. We love this country because it offers so much to so many, and its horizons seem boundless.
But America is not a flawless land: It has had its share of struggles and mistakes. We remind you again, one key to America’s greatness has been its willingness to face up to these issues and address them. While this process has taken longer on some matters than others and there is always more work to do, it still shows the hallmark of a vibrant nation that is constantly evolving with the times and the people. And that could be one definition of “exceptional.”
However, HB1070 seems part of a trend of moving away from critical self-examination of our past, which has been seen in the current contentious battle over social studies standards. The latter proposal (actually, proposals — this task is currently on its second go-round after controversy scuttled the first effort) seems to downplay Native American aspects of this state’s history and relies on considerable memorization of principles at young (critics have argued, too young) levels.
If HB1070 (which is opposed by several education group) passes, perhaps the proposed Center for American Exceptionalism would remain only an optional offering, but since it seeks taxpayer funding and is being promoted by lawmakers who ultimately have a say over school funding, it’s not unreasonable to conclude that the center could eventually become a state-sanctioned source for educational guidance.
“You’re bringing private entities into deciding curriculum,” Dianna Miller of the Large School Group told lawmakers. “I would caution you to be very careful about all the people you want involved in statewide education.”
Indeed, there is already a process in place for this, which is what the current battle over the social studies curriculum is about. Bringing yet another entity into the mix seems unwise and unnecessary.
(1) comment
Thus it has ever been.
At least it’s more honest for you immigrants to finally admit it in writing for all to see.
