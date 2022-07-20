Every city and town, even Yankton, has “society matrons” who like to keep control of things. There was one group in the Sixties who sought to gain control of editorial content of the cartoon or comics page of the P&D. That did not happen, but they tried. However, some were successful in getting the city commission to paint the new light poles in downtown area in pastel colors: light blue, pale green, light yellow — true story.
Now we have light poles in downtown Yankton painted green that look just like they did in the 1930s before the old lights were removed in the Sixties to install high pressure sodium lights on arched beanpole poles “that needed beautification.” The old is new again.
There also is the story of Yankton ladies who were trying to set up another teen gathering center in the 1874 Yankton County Courthouse which was owned, after the “new” courthouse was built in 1905, by the International Order of Odd Fellows who allowed the facility to become the Yankton Teen Canteen in the middle 1940s. In the late 1960s, the old Teen Canteen dance floor was illuminated by a single light bulb hanging from the center of the ceiling.
One of the “matrons” complained that the room “seemed to be so dark.” Inappropriately, I commented that it didn’t seem to matter when she was dancing to music from the jukebox with her now husband, Jack, in the ‘50s. The 1874 Courthouse remained as such until it was later purchased from the Odd Fellows and transformed into 11 apartments by “one of the kids” that hung out at the Teen Canteen in the 1950s.
This story is about just such a society matron in a large city in the South. Sarah Ophelia Colley Cannon lived next door to the governor and she and her friends kept an eye on things in her community which they thought was the “Athens of the South.” Sarah had been born Oct. 12. 1912, and she was on top of things in her community.
One day as she and a friend were planning another high society get-together, Sarah suggested they walk down to the end of the driveway. Her lady friend asked if she always walked to the post office box to greet the mailman. Sarah said not usually but as they neared the end of the drive, a large tour bus stopped. The driver opened the bus door and the society matron deftly stepped aboard the bus, hopped up the steps, turned to greet the passengers and smiling to show that famous toothy grin, waved and hollered, “Howdy.” The society matron had transformed herself into “Miss Minnie Pearl.”
You see, there was a great to-do among the high society of Nashville, Tennessee, when these “rowdy musicians” began making their homes in Nashville. Sarah Ophelia decided she had to become a link between the upper crust of Nashville and the up and coming country music “scene.” And so she did, appearing as a star of the Grand Ole Opry from 1939 until 1991.
Minnie Pearl was even on the Johnny Carson show, don’t you know. Sarah Ophelia was dressed to the Nines in her Minnie Pearl “get-up,” fluffy crinoline dress with several slips, complete with “skimmer” straw hat festooned with ribbons and plastic cherries and, of course, the price tag dangling from the back.
Johnny Carson asked Minnie Pearl if her family had large holiday gatherings when she was a youngster. She replied, “Oh my, yes we did” and proceeded to tell the Carson audience about a large Thanksgiving dance that she and her cousins were planning to attend. The girls were all in the upstairs bedrooms, striving to become attired in their best dresses with lots of ribbons, all gussied up for the dance and then they made a plan. When the girls came down for breakfast the next morning, they planned to greet each other with a code: one “good morning” meant one kiss, etc. One by one the cousins came down the stairs to greet the families in the dining room, proudly greeting, “Good Morning” and “Good, Good Morning” until Miss Minnie Pearl burst onto the scene and hollered “Howdie!”
Carson nearly fell on the floor laughing.
Sarah Ophelia Colley married WWII Air Corps fighter pilot Henry Cannon in 1947. He was a partner in an air charter service in the Nashville area. Minnie Pearl, or Ophelia, died March 4, 1996, and, with her husband, is buried in Mount Hope Cemetery, Franklin, Tennessee.
She was a beauty. And I remember some from Yankton, too. We are all a story, don’t you know.
