We all could use some good news at this time and I actually have some great news to share with our parents and community.
The Yankton School is debt free of any bonds and capital certificates! There is no debt on any of our facilities district wide including our high school, middle school, four elementary schools, administration building, CMTEA building, Crane Youngworth facility, etc.. This past week the Yankton School District made the last payment on our General Obligation Bond.
There are few governmental entities and schools not only in South Dakota, but across the country that can actually say they are, “Debt Free,” but the Yankton School District can!
I would like to thank the patrons and business community in Yankton for their on-going support of the Yankton School District.
The Yankton community is proud of the quality education and high standards we have for our students, as well as modern facilities, which meet the programming needs of our students, staff and community.
My commitment as Superintendent continues to be transparency and good stewards of the finances provided to the Yankton School District.
CHRISTMAS BREAK
The Yankton School District will release at 2 p.m. on Dec. 22 for Christmas Break. School will resume again on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
MODIFICATION TO CDC QUARANTINE GUIDELINES
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has adopted new options related to the quarantine period for close contacts of positive COVID cases. The South Dakota Department of Health will follow this new guidance, as well as the Yankton School District effective Dec. 11, 2020.
Your child has been identified as a presumptive close contact at school.
• Option 1: You may wait until the DOH calls to confirm your child is a close contact (remain in school). Upon confirmation from DOH, either the 7-day or 10-day quarantine requirements begin.
• Option 2: You may choose to remove your child from school to begin the 7-day or 10-day quarantine requirement.
See 7-day and 10-day quarantine requirements below:
*** 7-Day Quarantine Requirements (All must be met.)
• Has had no symptoms during the 7 days
• Has had a NEGATIVE COVID-19 Test — Test taken day 5 of quarantine or later.
• Continues to monitor symptoms for the remainder of the 14-day period.
(If student becomes symptomatic, stay home, seek testing and advice from your medical provider.)
*** 10-Day Quarantine Requirements (All must be met.)
• Has had no symptoms during the 10 days
• Has not been tested on Day 5 or later during quarantine
• Continues to monitor symptoms for the remainder of the 14-day period.
(If student becomes symptomatic, stay home, seek testing and advice from your medical provider.)
YANKTON SCHOOL DISTRICT COVID-19
Below is the link community members are welcome to check, which I will update at the end of each week. Information will be provided regarding active positive student/staff COVID-19 cases for which we are aware of at the present time in the Yankton School District:
SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS
Yankton School District Board Meetings are held on the second Monday of the month beginning at 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19 and the need for additional social distancing the meetings are being held at the Yankton High School Theater.
School board meetings are being live-streamed, as well as being recorded and re-aired on public access channels on our local cable television. The meetings are also archived on the YSD Website http://ysd.k12ksdkus/. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success.”
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
