On Nov. 19, 1863, Abraham Lincoln stated the case for the future and the hope of America.

It was at the silent battlefields of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania — just 4 1/2 months after one of the pivotal battles of the Civil War — that Lincoln delivered a few brief remarks during a ceremony that officially dedicated those fields of war as a national cemetery. His speech took barely two minutes, and the crowd’s reception was reportedly muted — taken by surprise, perhaps, by the brevity of the remarks.

