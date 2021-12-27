The 97th session of the South Dakota Legislature will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. This year, the legislative session will consist of 38 legislative days with the final day (the 37th day) on March 10 and Veto day (the 38th day) on March 28. During the first week, the Legislature will hear from the governor about the State of the State on Jan. 11, from the chief justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court about the State of the Judiciary on Jan. 12 and from a representative of the Native American Tribes about the State of the Tribes on Jan 13.
On Dec. 7, Gov. Kristi Noem delivered her 2021 Budget Address, which included a report on the state’s current financial situation and her recommendations for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2022 and for Fiscal Year 2023. During her address, she emphasized South Dakota’s strong economy and strong revenues. She also told the legislators that South Dakota has the strongest economy in America with general fund receipts up 11.4% over last year’s numbers.
Gov. Noem told the Legislature that she would like to see 6% increases in funding for the “Big Three,” which are state employees, education and health care providers. Although this sounds great for state employees, it is not as good as it sounds for higher education. The state only provides about 25% of the funding for higher education, so 75% of the money for any higher education salary increases will have to come from other sources, generally tuition increases. Higher education has become increasingly expensive, and I hate to see college students being asked to pay more by tuition increases.
In her other funding proposals, the governor proposed $150 million in state funds for workforce housing, plus $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars for matching sewer projects. She thought that these funds could be matched equally by developers and municipalities for a $600 million total investment. She also proposed $100 million in ARPA dollars to be allocated to the Department of Social Services for childcare grants; $30 million for new cybersecurity training at Dakota State University; $17 million for workforce training at the technical colleges; and $35 million to facilitate tourism and workforce marketing efforts. However, in her budget request, she did not include the requested improvements in ROTC training facilities or the improved Criminal Justice Program that USD requested.
The governor also indicated that she would like to spend $660 million in ARPA funding for statewide water projects; $6.5 million for dam repairs, especially the Richmond Dam near Aberdeen; $5.6 million to repair public recreation areas damaged by 2019 floods, including $3 million for Lake Alvin; $69.6 million in ARPA Capital Projects Funds to build and remodel the State Public Health Lab; and $10 million to Custer State Park to create 175 new campsites.
Finally, she asked that the Legislature approve $28 million to build a new Department of Corrections (DOC) Community Work Center for Women in Rapid City; $2.1 million in targeted pay increase for Department of Corrections employees; $15 million to construct regional mental health crisis management centers across the state; $24 million for a comprehensive reform proposal for EMS and first responders; some funding to respond to emerging threats, like human trafficking, drugs, crimes against children, Medicaid fraud and cyber threats; and improvements to National Guard Readiness Centers in Wagner, Sioux Falls and Rapid City.
All of these funding requests will have to go through the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee, so they are going to be very busy. The Legislature and the Appropriations Committee may have very different ideas about how the money should be spent.
