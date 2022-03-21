South Dakota has been a place of refugees for its history, until now.
Writing about Syrian refugees in 2015, I got this letter from Gov. Dennis Daugaard dated Nov. 19, 2015:
“Under the Federal Refugee Act of 1980, state governors do not have a legal role regarding refugees. As Governor, I do not have the authority to ‘ban’ refugees from South Dakota or to refuse to accept refugees. These decisions are made by the federal government.”
So, how is it that Ms. Noem refuses to accept anyone but Americans? I have asked about Afghan translators for our troops. Now, Ukrainians.
Has the policy changed or is Ms. Noem acting in still another way without accountability?
I’m tired of our veterans being dishonored. Many translators saved vets’ lives in Afghanistan. But, not welcome! Ms. Noem used our National Guard as her trophies for political campaigns at the border with no authority to arrest. Vets won the freedom for Colin Kaepernick to kneel and people clothed themselves in “vets” shawls to cover their racism because he was Black. Witness 1/6 and confederate, Trump and other flags desecrated the Capital, and no one stood up for the vets. Flag poles, window smashing, beatings, killings. They were white. Total silence!
I support veterans and refugees. Veterans ought to be honored. Refugees ought to be given a place. The Book of Romans talks about giving respect and honor to those due. Jesus said, “I was a stranger and you welcomed me.”
Jesus is for the down and out and giving people honor and community. That means people different than us whether skin color, race, religion, sex, class. Jesus ate with sinners, received foreigners, welcomed all. Jesus told us that He fulfilled the law and, through faith, we were set free to love everybody else like ourselves.
I’m for our South Dakota refugee history, honoring vets and following Jesus.
