The main run of the 2021 South Dakota legislative session ended Thursday, March 11, with the passage of the state budget. The three main areas of funding every year include education, state employees and Medicaid providers. All three were given a 2.4% increase, which is above the 1.6% inflationary increase. Community support providers who take care of those with disabilities were given an even-higher increase. They have been a high priority for the legislature every year, and this year we took a big step in providing extra funding to help them recruit and retain employees. The 2022 fiscal year budget passed the Senate unanimously.
The Legislature also passed a number of one-time spending items. The ability to do so was a result of an enormous influx of one-time dollars due to high federal funds flowing into South Dakota due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some one-time spending items of note were a needs-based scholarship program and extra funding for infrastructure. I wish the increase for infrastructure would have been higher, but it is a good addition to what was passed last year. South Dakota can likely expect to see significant revenue again next year due to another recently passed federal stimulus bill, but it is important to remember that cannot be counted on every year.
I continue to emphasize how important local control is, especially concerning education matters, since this is the area in which local control most often comes under attack in South Dakota.
With HB1154, local control of health care was under attack. This bill sought to prohibit non-compete contracts for certain health care providers. Local health care providers contacted me and emphasized how damaging a bill like this could be to doctors and hospitals, especially in rural areas, and I agreed. Free market principles would say the government should not restrict the freedom for health care providers and their employers to enter into contracts. In continuation of my consistent support for local control, I voted against HB1154. However, it passed the Senate, 19-16.
HB1273 transfers $50 million from the state General Fund to the Health Care Trust Fund. Only the interest from the state Health Care Trust Fund can be spent on health care-related purposes. The Health Care Trust Fund principal balance can only be used with a three-fourths majority vote of the Legislature. I felt current trust funds are sufficient and didn’t think more money needed to be added. I voted against HB 1273. It passed, 30-5.
Stella Nusz of Menno celebrated her 100th birthday this week. She received a commemoration from Gov. Kristie Noem highlighting her contributions to South Dakota. She taught school in Watertown and Menno, helped establish the Menno Museum and helped write the Menno history book “Menno, The First 100 Years.” Happy Birthday, Stella!
Veto Day will be held Monday, March 29, when the Legislature will consider any legislation vetoed by the governor. At the time of writing this article, one bill has been vetoed.
As always, if you have any concerns about the issues facing the Legislature, I can be reached at 605-660-6468 or kyle.schoenfish@sdlegislature.gov.
