This is a very big week for Yankton.
Or, it may be more accurate to say, this is the latest big week — indeed, the biggest one yet — for the community in the world of archery.
Yankton is playing host to two major archery tournaments — the Hyundai World Archery Championships (Sept. 20-26) and the Hyundai World Cup Finals (Sept. 28-30) this week, making this town the hub of the archery universe.
These events will bring hundreds of archers and officials literally from around the world to town for possibly the highest caliber of archery competition this side of the Olympics. Indeed, many of the competitors were at the Summer Olympics in Japan a couple of months ago.
And, as we’ve been compelled to do periodically, this points to the extraordinary impact that the relocation of the National Field Archery Association (NFAA) headquarters to Yankton more than a decade ago has had on this community.
Yankton has become one of the major centers of the archery world, thanks to now hosting the biggest indoor archery facility in the country and superlative outdoor facilities. Locally, it has transformed the sports/activity into a monster. The NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center has become THE place to train for many Olympians.
Certainly, Bruce Cull has been the guiding force in this development, and once again, he deserves all the credit that is due. What he promised when ground was broken for the NFAA facility more than a decade ago has not only been realized, but it has been far surpassed. It has grown incredibly, which has been reflected in an NFAA facility that has seen at least two expansions and much more development on the adjacent grounds.
But a great portion of this success has also been due to the community and area, which have supported this dream in various ways. From those recruited to drive to area airports to bring in and send off competitors flying in for tournaments to the armies of other volunteers that have been mobilized to assist in these events, Yankton has been a crucial enabler in this enterprise and has helped put this community on the map in the archery world.
“We know the city quite a bit because we’ve been here before,” World Archery Secretary General Tom Dielen told the Press & Dakotan. “We really like the community’s commitment to the event. We know from the Youth World Championships (in 2015) that nearly all of the town was involved in that one, and we’re expecting exactly the same to happen this time. We know the population of Yankton is very archery positive, so we will have a lot of good energy going into the championships.”
The success of this very individualized sport here has been due to a tremendous team effort, and this is a time to celebrate. In fact, the latest tournaments will be capped this weekend with a three-day extravaganza — billed as a “mini-Riverboat Days” — at Riverside Park.
The world will be watching. Don’t miss it.
kmh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.