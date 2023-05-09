This week saw the Legislature debate the mainline state budget.

The latest projections from the Economic Forecasting Board lowered revenue projections for the current fiscal year by $80 million to $6.36 billion. The adjustment was based on anticipated decreases of $200 million in individual income, sales, and use tax receipts, offset in part by projected increases of $120 million in corporate and miscellaneous tax receipts. Total projected revenue receipts for FY 2023-24, however, were raised by $25 million and the FY 2024-25 projections were raised by $55 million. The budget would set aside money for the governor’s proposed billion-dollar Education Future Fund, $575 million for a canal to draw more water from Colorado in accordance to the terms of the 1923 South Platte River Compact, and $366 million for a new prison. This revenue shortfall combined with allocated spending for these proposals leaves approximately $715 million left over in available funds for this biennium to devote to tax cuts, increased school aid, and other priorities. However, this amount is about $100 million less than had been projected to be expended by the two packages of bills that provide for cuts in state income taxes and increases in tax refunds for property taxes paid.

