A blast from the past literally blew through my life last week, and I hope it wasn’t a harbinger of things to come.
Last Thursday, with winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour, I encountered an isolated dust storm just west of Yankton. The top layer of a freshly worked field was being swept away, making my trip down a gravel road briefly treacherous. In the path of this dust, there was also a small farm whose buildings were reduced to ghostly outlines on that otherwise sunny morning.
This busy, swirling scene reminded me of so many stories I’ve heard and read about the Dust Bowl years of the 1930s, when parts of this nation seemed to blow away, whisking fortunes and destinies off with it. The event was the product of hot summers (not to mention bitterly cold winters) and very little rain.
And yet, the Dust Bowl is considered one of the worst man-made weather catastrophes in human history. Disastrous environmental stewardship practices left the land defenseless. Encouraged by longtime government policies, it was standard procedure for farmers to plant fence row to fence row, break up prairie sod and put as much land into production as possible. When the prolonged baking weather arrived, the earth dried up and blew away.
I heard several of those stories firsthand from people who endured the Dirty Thirties. Their experiences said a lot. For instance, I have heard (and read) stories of a massive dust storm that swallowed up Yankton one day in the mid-1930s, turning the sky virtually black, with the dull, obscured sun barely seen overhead at midday. I also encountered tales of people looking to the south near sunset and seeing reddish-brown thunderheads of dust billowing up from Kansas. And I’ve read accounts of wind events that stirred up so much static electricity that they wilted vegetable gardens that were relied on to put food on tables.
These tales were passed down as part of family legacies everywhere. For example, my sister-in-law often mentions how her father, growing up on the family farm, was tasked with shoveling away drifts of dirt from fence lines after dust storms so that the cattle couldn’t get out.
These stories were once countless, unimaginable and unforgettable.
But I wonder sometimes if we’re forgetting those experiences and the lessons they left behind.
Lessons? There were plenty of them that blew out of the Dust Bowl. Conservation measures such as planting trees for wind breaks and not plowing up every square foot of soil became commonplace. So, too, did rotating crops, terracing on hillsides, planting cover crops and embracing conservation acreage programs. More recently, technological methods such as no-till farming have also aided in this cause.
However, as we move further away from the Dust Bowl years and as the eyewitnesses leave us, are we gradually discarding some of the old lessons? We haven’t endured a succession of bone-dry years, similar to the 1930s, in a long time. (According to the National Weather Service, the Dust Bowl began in 1931, peaked in about 1937, at least in terms of dust storms, and didn’t subside until 1940. We’ve seen drier individual years since then, such as back in the late 1970s, but nothing as prolonged.) In fact, the Upper Plains has basked in relatively wet weather (with a few blips, of course), producing bountiful crops, for a few decades. Remember, this is a borderline semi-arid region. What if the pendulum is finally swinging the other way?
We HAVE seen dry stretches in recent times, and the environmental techniques that were derived, in large part, from the Dust Bowl put us in a far better position to endure them.
But some lessons appear to be sliding. For instance, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said last week that only 1.8 million of the 4 million acres in expiring Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) contracts would be re-enrolled in the program this year. Also, the popular agricultural practice of tiling, which flushes unwanted water off the land, continues to grow but deemphasizes long-term water storage and groundwater recharging in order to make more land drained and productive right now. How that practice fares if we do enter a prolonged dry cycle could be a curious economic issue.
During the 20th century, America made its farmland more productive by taking to heart the lessons of the Dust Bowl. On this Earth Day 2022, it’s worth noting that those lessons still apply, even if our memories of those hard times fade and our recent experiences tell us something else.
The health of the land is everything and must be treated as such.
