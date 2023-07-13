There’s a new feeling I get when I go out biking to the Lewis & Clark Lake area on these summer days.
It usually hits me when I make a longer trip of it, taking a couple of side paths (like the marina jetty, the hatchery or around Lake Yankton) before facing that daunting ride back up Chalkstone Hill at the end. I know it’s coming, and I have to psych myself up for it every time.
But here is that feeling I’m talking about: It occurs as I gradually pedal my bike up that hill after traveling about 20 miles in the summertime heat, and then a couple of people, also headed uphill, on electric bikes zip past me with unlabored ease. That’s when the feeling hits me — a weary combination of irritation and envy.
Electric bikes (e-bikes) are bicycles with batteries that can literally work the pedals for you when you so desire. That electric propulsion is especially handy when you confront big hills: You engage the battery and let it propel you onward and upward.
I’ve seen more e-bikes out on the local trails this year than ever before. Nationally, they are reportedly outselling conventional bikes now, even though most e-bikes are imported. Worldwide, China and Europe are far ahead of the U.S. in e-bike sales, but this country is picking up speed. Overall, it’s expected that 180 million e-bikes will be sold globally between now and 2030.
E-bikes are particularly popular in urban areas where they’re used for commuting and deliveries. Some municipalities have taken notice. This week, the District of Columbia Council in Washington advanced a bill that would offer rebates and vouchers for people to purchase e-bikes, which can help address commuter congestion. And Denver instituted a rebate program to encourage people to use e-bikes for commuting as a way to curb emissions that can contribute to climate change.
In the Yankton area, the growing popularity of e-bikes is probably tied more to convenience and fun than it is to rebates and climate concerns. But whatever gets you rolling.
E-bikes are a different kind of beast. They are, not surprisingly, more expensive than conventional bikes. They also tend to weigh more (sometimes, a LOT more) than regular bikes, which means when you’re riding an e-bike without the battery engaged, you’re lugging a lot more weight. (Compact folding bikes look like little scooters and weigh less, but they still have considerable weight to them.) All this eventually produces a question of practicality: Do you want to spend that kind of money for a heavy bike with a function that you, in theory, won’t really be using much of the time? (Of course, when you DO need to tap the battery, it would feel like it’s worth every extra penny.)
But, with the popularity of e-bikes growing, so are the problems.
There are concerns about the safety of the bikes’ lithium-ion batteries, particularly in cheaper models. Last year, 19 bicyclists in the U.S. died due to fires and overheating of the batteries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. There have also been reports of battery malfunctions and explosions causing structure fires. “Experts say poorly made batteries, like those often found on cheaper e-bike models, are the primary culprit,” according to The New Republic website.
E-bikes also generate more speed, with some models being able to go more than 25 miles per hour on electric propulsion. This opens the door to greater risks of injury.
The e-bicyclists I see in this area are mostly recreational riders, as opposed to, say, delivery people in cities who rely on their bikes for their livelihood and probably put a lot more stress on the batteries. A lot of the people here, especially those who are older or have injuries, use e-bikes simply to make the casual riding process easier for them.
As a longtime bicyclist, I guess I should wonder if this growing trend is a good thing or if e-biking defeats the entire physical purpose of the activity.
Part of me tends to view it as self-defeating when I see kids out on the trails zipping around on e-bikes like scooters. As suggested above, that can create some hazards, both for e-bikers and for anyone who wanders in their way.
However, if e-bikes can lure more people out on the trails, taking in fresh air and at least getting some exercise, then it’s far better than having people not going out at all and sitting at home. If the bikes are operated wisely, they can be quite handy.
The big thing to watch on this front is how e-bike technology evolves in the coming years. With their increasing popularity, they should become more refined and lighter, the batteries more efficient and safer, and hopefully less expensive. Given the rising demand, none of that seems too far down the road.
The more e-bikes I see, the more evolution I see coming. And where that will take us on the trails will be a fascinating ride.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.