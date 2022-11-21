Like other larger municipalities in South Dakota, Yankton enjoyed another big revenue month in October, a trend that has been running throughout the year.
Last week, the city announced that revenue for October was up 8.84% over the same period last year.
For the year, Yankton’s overall revenue is up 9.01% through October compared to the same point in 2021.
It’s a familiar story, in more ways than one.
While municipal revenue is up everywhere, officials in those cities also point out that one of the reasons behind that increase is the rise in inflation, which has raised costs across the board and is, therefore, increasing what cities collect.
On the same token, that money is needed since the municipalities (as well as counties, school boards and other governing entities, not to mention the public in general) are also facing higher costs because of inflation.
Nevertheless, the higher revenue seen in Yankton, for example, is still good news, despite the inflationary impact.
The hike in revenue still suggests that people are spending. While some of that spending is on things that consumers have little choice but to purchase, they are also spending on other things, which is promising.
“Are people buying more? Perhaps,” City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan. “Are things just more expensive? Perhaps. Is it a combination of all things? Probably.”
One “negative” in the report was that the city’s bed, board and booze tax (BBB) for October was down 2.51% from a year ago, although it remains strong for the year, being up 4.55%. One possible reason for the drop is that last year saw a major global archery tournament in town in late September (the revenue period usually runs from the middle of one month to the middle of the next). The city also hosted an archery event this year, but it wasn’t on the same scale as last year’s tournament. Still, such events continue to loom as major factors in Yankton’s financial base.
So, city officials are seeing higher income while facing higher prices fueled in part by a transitory inflation situation. A report two weeks ago suggested that the nation’s inflation rate is cooling from what it was earlier in the year — possibly a promising sign, although it’s too early at this point to be declared a trend.
All this creates an atmosphere of economic doubt as city officials prepare for 2023. Leon said Yankton budgeted for 5% growth in 2022 — which it will easily surpass — and is budgeting for a more conservative growth rate of 3% in 2023.
“Going ahead with how uncertain the economy is, we really need to keep a close watch on the first quarter in 2023 and see where we think we’re going to start the year,” she said.
A continued drop in inflation may produce a decline in revenue, but if it also creates a decrease in costs to the city, it may well be a net win.
That remains to be seen, of course, as we close out 2022 and set sail into the New Year.
