The last few weeks, I have been carrying out summer legislative work.
Interim Rules met in July and now August. In July the Board of Medical and Osteopathic Examiners adopted rules to create educational requirements and training for the critical care endorsement.
• The Department of Health added a newly recognized communicable disease with public health impact and updated the Category II reportable diseases and conditions list.
• The Board of Dentistry updated regulations to clinical examination and licensure, advertising regulations, update supervision requirement for the administration of nitrous oxide sedation and analgesia by dental hygienists and registered dental assistants.
• Department of Social Services updated the nursing facility rate setting and case mix validation process, rebased nursing facility rates to use current cost data, removed the occupancy rule from direct care and removed the overall rate limit increase.
• Board of Addiction and Prevention Professionals mended and adopted rules to have consistency with fees and training for renewals, adopted a Code of Ethics for trainees and certificate or license holders, clarified application information and updated continuing education requirements, and update regulations to conform to current standards.
• South Dakota Animal Industry Board modified rules regarding meat inspection.
• The Board of Elections amended rules that addressed the voter registration form. The only opposition to the above-mentioned rule hearings were with the Board of Elections. Questions arose about resident address and mailing address, system used to test tabulating equipment, and oath of recount board. After much questioning, the Rules Committee found the process to be complete.
In August four rules packets were passed by the committee.
• The Assisted Living Rules were amended with updates and changes that provide less regulatory burden on the facilities. The was a collaborative effort between the industry and regulators to find minimum regulations necessary to maintain the health and safety of residents living in assisted living centers. It also provides the facility to stock naloxone for emergency use for individuals who have drug overdoses. This is really a standard of care in that health care facilities of any type have these available for patients and visitors that enter their facility.
• The Speech-Language Pathologists adopted rules to remove unnecessary barriers to licensure and update criteria for supervision of SLP Assistants.
• The Board of Minerals and Environment adopted rules to update the state’s existing hazardous waste rules by incorporating updating codified federal regulations.
• The S.D. Real Estate Commission amended rules to reestablish qualifications for the reinstated restricted broker’s license for auctioneers and reinstated a prohibition against unlicensed callers and bid takers in an auction sale.
All the above hearings had no opposition, so the processes were found complete.
Government Operations & Audit met on July 25. The committee heard performance measures annual updates from departments. Each department has different divisions and measures. I will only highlight the ones that seem to draw public attention.
• Department of Revenue are not meeting the motor vehicle Title Turnaround time standard. The standard is 15 days, and they are out at 33.97 days. The department indicated that staffing issues continue to plague the department. They are working on training non-motor vehicle staff in the process and summer help has been hired. Another area they had hoped would improve was motor vehicle registration renewal using the ST or SD Cars. This has not been the case. However, this is the year that new plates are being issued and may be a reason that those off sight systems are not being used and citizens are going into the Treasurer’s offices to pick up plates rather than pay the mail rate.
• The Bureau of Human Resources focuses on employee recruitment and retention with specific actions in each area. Efforts are being directed to support a high-performing and healthy workforce. Programming for healthy lifestyles is not reaching targets that have been set. Emphasis will continue engaging employees to participate in incentive programs to improve health status. They reviewed recruiting activities and indicated they needed to reevaluate and their efforts for recruiting Native Americans into state jobs. Continuing education and supervision development are also areas that they are monitoring and will be working to engage more employees in those opportunities.
• The Department of Health is focusing on performance measures that are fundamental measures of public health, contribute to overall life expectancy and how we comparable to other states. The number-one leading causes of death by age group from 2017-2021 are as follows: <1 congenital anomalies, 1-4 motor vehicle accidents, 5-14 suicide, 15-24 suicide, 25-34 suicide, 35-44 liver disease, 45-54 Cancer, 56-64 Cancer, 65-74 Cancer, 75-84 Cancer 85+ heart disease. Fifty percent of American Indians die before the age of 58 years and 50 percent of Whites die before the age of 80 years. The percentage of WIC Participants ages 2-4 with obesity, in S.D. (2018-2022) has risen from 15.7% to 17%. If we compare ourselves to surrounding midwestern states, we are number one with the obesity percentage. Percent of children vaccinated for MMR at Kindergarten entry in S.D.(2018-2020) has dropped from 96.2% to 92.7%. Compared to the same surrounding states we are second in rank for this population to be immunized. The 5-year average for infant mortality rate per 1,000 live births in S.D. (2016-2022) has jumped from 6.3/1,000 to 6.9/1,000. Compared to the surrounding states for 2022 we are number one at 7.4 deaths per 1,000 live births. The five-year maternal mortality rate per 100,000 live births, S.D. (2018-2022) has gone from 16.4 to 25.9. We are again number one in comparison to the surrounding states for maternal mortality. The secretary is focusing on these areas and developing initiatives and programming to reduce these numbers. This will not be a short-term fix but rather a long-term process to engage and collaborate with stakeholders to bring these numbers down.
The Department of Social Services presented their performance measures. With a new secretary, they too are reviewing data and strategically identifying areas for making a difference. Their focus has been on access for services, support and promotion of health and well-being and safety of their consumers, fostering partnerships and resources for consumers, achieving consumer outcomes and strengthening their staff to accomplish their mission as a department. Certainly, the measures they provided showed positive utilization and program successes. The secretary stated they are reevaluating the measures and will focus outcomes on the priorities of their revised strategic plan.
To be continued.
