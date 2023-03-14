As the 98th Legislative Session draws to an end, I’m proud to say there was a lot of work accomplished on issues important to South Dakota. Many of the bills we worked on were drafted with the central goal of helping our rural communities and our most vulnerable citizens. That speaks to the heart of what makes our state stand out. We care about and care for each other.

The three committees I served on — Education, State Affairs, and Health and Human Services — were central to the legislation I worked on during the Session.

