Wednesday felt a little like graduation day.
That’s the day a spokesman for South Dakota’s Department of Health (DOH) — speaking at the start of the latest daily-turned-weekly-turned-monthly COVID-19 telephone media briefing — announced that it would be the last such regular telephone press conference related to the pandemic. Given the state of vaccinations (although slowing lately) and with new daily and active cases dropping, the DOH put the exercise to rest.
With that, a media ritual that began in the earliest days of the pandemic came to an end, and it does feel like a graduation. There is a sense of completion in this, like we’ve reached a long-desired goal, even if it feels like we underwent a dozen years of elementary school and high school in just 15 months.
I remember the first briefing, which nobody realized then was going to become a fixture for many journalists. Gov. Kristi Noem and Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon announced the first COVID-19 infections confirmed in the state — and also mentioned, about five minutes in, that there had already been a death. That jolt set the tone for those first, uncertain weeks of a pandemic which I once hoped would run its course in a couple of months, like the flu. Instead, that briefing was the first step in a long journey that slogged through more peaks and valleys than any metaphorical road trip should ever endure.
The journey doesn’t need to be rehashed here. But, along the way, these DOH briefings addressed various dramas, including the early outbreaks in Huron and at Smithfield Foods, the Sturgis rally situation, several early close-contact events (including one in Yankton), the truly dark autumn surge and the dawn of the vaccine age.
That last turn of events still sticks with me. When the vaccines started arriving here last December, a different feel gradually took over the conferences. I wouldn’t call it a victorious mood, but Malsam-Rysdon and State Epidemiologist Josh Clayton exuded more cautious hope than they ever had in the previous briefings. It felt like we had turned a corner, that an end was glowing on the horizon like the first light of a new day.
This media journey with the DOH wasn’t always a smooth ride. There were occasional contentious exchanges as reporters dug for more information or questioned what was being presented. Sometimes, the national media called in to ask questions during, say, the Smithfield outbreak and after the Sturgis rally.
The flow of information from the state also came under scrutiny at times. As I recall (and my memory on this may be clouded by all that has happened since), the Smithfield situation wasn’t brought up in a media briefing until a reporter asked about it. Thereafter, it became a regular update topic for many weeks.
Meanwhile, the format of the briefings ran a curious course.
These pressers, which were held daily for many months, were winnowed down to three times a week, then to twice a week and then once a week. In one of those transitions (I believe it was the shift to twice a week), the new protocol lasted just one week and it was cut down again. More intriguingly, the frequency of the briefings was reduced last fall as COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths were ramping up in the aforementioned surge. Finally, these media briefings, which by this spring had been cut to once every other week, were reduced to monthly in May; just one month later, they’ve been ended altogether.
While I feel some genuine relief for having reached this point — honestly, the part of me that has grown numb to much of this can react no other way — I’m also not completely consoled by it.
For instance, I wonder if the plug is being pulled too soon. The briefings were a generally good source of information and background, especially regarding the vaccination effort. Now, the vaccination pace has slowed, some big summertime events are looming and no one knows what the school year will bring. During Wednesday’s final briefing, Clayton reminded reporters that cases eased up last summer until they started kicking in late in August, setting the stage for what came next. The implication of that reminder was rather unmissable.
The vaccination push has also plateaued. Given the amount of “misinformation and disinformation,” as Malsam-Rysdon put it, that’s out there regarding vaccines, there is a worry that the discontinuation of the briefings might send a signal that the battle is over.
“While we are seeing decreased cases due to vaccination, we really want to emphasize we are not all the way through the pandemic,” Clayton warned Wednesday.
That was the parting message of the last briefing — which, in a rare occurrence, never mentioned once masking and social distancing, which DID stress the importance of vaccinations and which also offered a little time for Malsam-Rysdon to talk briefly about the forming of medical marijuana guidelines.
There was a sense of finality in it, which is something many of us had yearned for when all this began.
So, for this moment and at this juncture, the end of the COVID briefings does feel like a graduation of sorts — except the journey really isn’t finished, and no one is home free just yet.
