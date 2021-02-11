Back when I worked in the sports side of journalism, I saw a lot of things …
Right here, I could finish that sentence with one of the following options:
• … but I never saw anything like this; or
• … but I never saw them all at once.
Either one could work at this weird moment.
The Press & Dakotan’s sports staff is bracing for an extraordinary stretch in which practically every sport imaginable will overlap with one another during the next couple of months.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic (a phrase I don’t use lightly or often), the University of South Dakota will be playing most of its fall sports this spring while trying to work around all the winter and spring sports that will also be going on.
Thus, we’re about to be subjected to a multiverse of sports seasons.
In fact, it’s already begun as USD, South Dakota State and others have commenced the postponed volleyball season, which should have started around Labor Day last fall.
USD’s football season is nearly ready to kick off, and with that, I need to pause here to point out just how disorienting this is.
For instance, fall practices — which actually begin in mid-summer — usually open with players and coaches coping with heat and oppressive humidity. But now, they’re dealing with a bitterly cold polar vortex, a fact that makes USD’s DakotaDome look like a godsend.
Even without the preseason deep freeze, it’s been so strange to see and read about football practices in January, or to hear that USD is aiming to make a decision on a starting quarterback on the eve of Valentine’s Day.
USD’s first football game was originally set for Feb. 19, which is a Friday but it had to be slotted there because there is a USD home basketball game the following Saturday. (The football game has now been postponed.)
Other anomalous collisions loom. The Summit League cross country meet, normally a fall event, will be held in Illinois the day before the start of the league’s basketball tournament in Sioux Falls next month. USD’s final football game of the season with Western Illinois, the one postponed from Feb. 19, will now be held the same day in April as the Summit League’s soccer tournament and the finals of the league’s swimming and diving championships, not to mention the day of a USD home softball doubleheader.
For the sports department, all this will be layered on top of what is already the busiest time of the year for them.
I used to refer to this as the “postseason season,” a time of year that I both loved and dreaded when I worked sports. Once you hit February, the winter sports calendar steadily winds down as each activity enters its postseason. So, the South Dakota state gymnastics meet is this weekend, and if we’re in the vicinity of Valentine’s Day, it means Nebraska girls’ basketball sub-districts start next week. And on it goes, week after week after week, until it’s all done — which literally is the start of spring. Each year, you know when each postseason starts but you never really know where they will take you. And with our sports department trying to cover the action in two states, it usually takes them to a LOT of places.
This year, it’s going to be an even wilder ride filled with conflicting schedules (which I’m already hearing about) and tough coverage decisions. To use another graphic-novel reference, it’s sort of like a sports version of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” just with more football. (We won’t even touch on track season today; we’ve got some other roads to cover first.)
Of course, this massive, juxtaposed headache of a master schedule will also be at the mercy of an all-powerful wild card: COVID-19 protocols. It was announced this week that USD’s Feb. 19 football home opener has been moved to mid-April because of COVID issues with Western Illinois. Due to the pandemic, the upcoming Nebraska state basketball tournaments have been stretched from three days to five. Other impacts will almost certainly be felt in the weeks ahead, most of them on short notice.
All that being said, however, this overwhelming multiverse could actually be the best of times for sports fans, COVID protocols notwithstanding. The reason for it all is unfortunate, of course, but this year is a seismic aberration that, even if watched from afar, should be a blast for those fans from now through May.
