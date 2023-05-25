Is social media too dangerous for children?
Mental health experts have debated this question for some time, and this week, the concern emanated from the upper rungs of government. On Tuesday, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned that social media creates a toxic atmosphere that poses a threat to the mental health of kids. This extraordinary declaration may lead to efforts to place limits on social media access for children.
Some will likely view this as “overreach,” a term that’s come to mean next to nothing in our current political discourse.
However, I’m almost inclined to go the other way with it: Why limit the warnings to just kids?
The toxicity that people of any age encounter on many social media platforms today can be startling, aggravating and depressing. (If you’ve ever stepped away from social media for a while and found yourself feeling a little better about life and the world in general, you may know what I mean.)
Children on social media may be getting unprecedented exposure to vitriol at a tender, vulnerable age. According to the U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory Committee on Social Media and Youth Mental Health, “Children and adolescents who spend more than 3 hours a day on social media face double the risk of mental health problems, including experiencing symptoms of depression and anxiety.” This can crush self-image, which is so fragile when you’re young. “When asked about the impact of social media on their body image, 46% of adolescents aged 13-17 said social media makes them feel worse,” the committee reported.
However, it’s also depressing in a broader sense because, let’s face it, the state of social media reflects the general state of who we are as human beings.
Social media platforms are what they are because we make them that way. Maybe not you or me specifically, but some people have a tendency to turn these innovative communication avenues into cauldrons of anger, ridicule and hatred.
Alas, this is nothing new, for our history oozes with such tendencies.
For example, television was initially seen as a potentially great educational tool that, with its dynamic reach, could reduce or eliminate illiteracy on a mass scale. Instead, it’s evolved into a “vast wasteland,” as the late former FCC chairman Newton Minow put it — a vehicle for situation comedies, reality TV programs, cable “news” operations and more, which we tend to let think for us.
Early on, I looked upon the arrival of the internet as the birth of a golden age of instant communication and outreach. Or so it seemed in its early days as, for instance, the Press & Dakotan was able to transmit news at any time of the day instead of once during a 24-hour cycle. But we soon confronted the other edge of that sword when we started an interactive feature called Yankton Chat, which allowed internet users to weigh in on stories and engage in conversation with other users. Well, that was one way to put it. It also led to insults, bullying and threats of harm (and worse). Some officials with the then-Chamber of Commerce reportedly wanted to compel us to get rid of Yankton Chat because it did not reflect well on our community. We eventually pulled the plug on that platform, but our experience was far from unique, either then or now.
It’s no surprise that the same downward gravity has moved into social media, where people can attack and degrade each other, as well as cultivate their own versions of reality and blast conspiracy theories to the stratosphere. And they can fearlessly do it without coming face to face with their targets.
As I’ve said before, these technologies have allowed some of us to tap into and unleash our inner bullies — unpleasant creatures who scream garbage at people that, in less-golden times, we would never have dreamed of saying in normal, polite, thoughtful settings.
I can’t really say it’s transformed some of us into monsters. Instead, it’s unlocked doors to some disturbing beasts stowed away deep in the cellars of our souls.
So, the state of social media says a lot more about us than it does about the platforms.
And that IS depressing.
Kids are so impressionable, and they can certainly be hurt by what they encounter on social media. However, they can also be shaped by it, which is a bigger, long-term problem. Imagine these kids growing up thinking this is the way we act and communicate with others and interact with those with whom we disagree.
After all, look at what this has done to some adults.
If the U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory Committee can somehow generate substantive change in this area … well, I’d be surprised. People are people, and that’s what makes social media the infuriating hellscape that it sometimes can be.
Unless we change, it won’t. Frankly, that’s the hopeless bottom line.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.