Yankton Area Arts (YAA) hosted the 30th annual Kids Art Fest on Tuesday! We had an amazing turnout for the event, and weather cooperated beautifully! Thank you to our sponsors, Avera, the Yankton Parks and Recreation department and the United Way of Great Yankton! Also, thank you to the participating organizations who offered so many creative projects this year! We also had a lovely donation from Celli’s Lemonade Stand to help us offset some of the costs of our summer art camp! Because it was our 30th year, we had a couple of prizes to give away, and we’d like to congratulate Amelia and Sophia! They will enjoy some fun art supplies so they can get creative at home!
Although it was a chilly evening, following Kids Art Fest was the first of our 2022 summer concert series! Be sure to join us each Tuesday night at 8 p.m. at Riverside Park for a free concert by the Yankton Area Summer Band.
• Congratulations to the recipients of two annual YAA scholarships. Madison Reisner was selected as this year’s high school scholarship recipient. This is the 32nd year YAA has honored a Yankton High School student planning to pursue the arts. Madison will attend Wayne State College in the fall and study English Education and Theater. Secondly, Tessa Belgum, Yankton Middle School Band Teacher has been awarded the YAA Educator Scholarship. This award was created in 2018 to encourage local teachers to find creative ways of integrating the arts in their curriculum. Tessa will be attending the Band Director Institute in Aberdeen this summer.
• Currently on display at G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery exhibit is a specially curated display by two individuals using the arts in their healing and grief processes. Jennifer Case was diagnosed with a brain tumor and is using art to decrease stress. After being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor, she began freely expressing herself with markers and watercolors, but her favorite was hanging paper sculptures.
“I like them for their bright colors and the fact they’re crumpled card stock paper and I could really let out some anger over my tumor when crumpling up the paper,” she said.
Craig Nearman uses acrylics, oils, or whatever he has near to paint realistic subject matter that he finds in nature.
“After my wife’s sudden passing in 2016, I was awakened to God’s mission for my life,” he said. “I now use my art to express love through the symbolism contained therein.”
The Art of Healing exhibit is on display through June 28 with a special reception honoring the artists on Friday, June 3, from 5-6:30 p.m.
• Be sure to join us each Tuesday evening throughout the summer at Riverside Park Amphitheater for the weekly Summer Concert Series brought to you by YAA, the City of Yankton, and the Yankton Parks and Recreation Department.
The Yankton Area Summer Band (YASB) is an all-volunteer band made up of 50-100 area musicians ranging from middle school students to seasoned amateur and professional musicians. Guest conductors this month include Michael Sindt from Pierce School District, Yankton’s very own Tessa Belgum and Todd Carr from YMS, and YHS grad Steven Bray, who is now teaching in Menno. The YASB is managed by local high school band educator, Gwen Wenisch who has been playing with the summer band since she was in 8th grade. The concert series is free every Tuesday night throughout the summer at 8 p.m. at the Riverside Park Amphitheater.
• Summer is a fun time for the arts in Yankton! YAA will be celebrating with the city’s “Kids in the Park” program on June 18, where we will be making percussion instruments with kids following the Omaha Street Percussion performance in Memorial Park! YAA is also hosting another Summer Art Camp at GAR Hall in July for all kids ages Preschool through high school! Be sure to check out all the fun and more at YanktonAreaArts.org.
• Tickets are now available for a new family-friendly fundraiser for Yankton Area Arts! We will be hosting a patriotic picnic in Riverside Park on Tuesday, July 12. All are welcome to join in on the fun! There will be lawn games, a community art creation, a silent auction, and food provided by River’s Edge. Additionally, raffle tickets are available for a picnic quilt created by the Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild. The night will be capped off with the 8 p.m. YASB concert with special guests, Mission Essential Brass, the South Dakota National Guard performance ensemble. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids and include a meal prepared by River’s Edge and a bottle of water. Root beer and adult beverages will be available for purchase at the event. Tickets for the event and the raffle are available at G.A.R. Hall, at the Tuesday night summer concerts, at the Lemonade Stand, or by visiting YanktonAreaArts.org/summer-picnic. All proceeds will be used to support YAA’s Make Art Happen initiative.
• YAA is getting closer to securing the GAR Hall long term, but we still need your help! In October we launched a Dollars for Doors campaign to raise funds to update and repair the doors of G.A.R. Hall and add period appropriate structures like an awning to offer weather protection. Because of the historic nature of the doors and the building, these updates will be costly but will secure our building and ensure YAA’s longevity in this notable Yankton treasure. We have a goal of raising $25,000 for the entire project and thanks to many donors in our community and beyond, we have raised over $10,000 so far! You can be a part of this important campaign by making a donation to the Dollars for Doors campaign by visiting YanktonAreaArts.org or by texting Dollars4Doors to 44-321.
• YAA is always seeking volunteers to serve on some of our committees, help in the office or in the gallery, or promote fundraising efforts throughout the year. Committee involvement includes but is not limited to event planning and organization, marketing, facility updates, education, fundraising, membership recruitment, and so much more! Contact us to find out more at info@yanktonareaarts.org!
We greatly appreciate community support to keep our programming running smoothly all year long. If you can, please consider making a one time or monthly donation, becoming a member at https://YanktonAreaArts.org, or simply following along on our social media at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube! Thank you for your support.
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays 1-3 p.m. There is a ramp into the gallery located on the southeast side of the building. The gallery bathroom is wheelchair accessible. For more information or assistance, call the YAA office at 605-665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
