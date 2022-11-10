It’s another Veterans Day, a cold occasion this year that frigidly contrasts with the warm solemnity of the moment … that is, for anyone who pauses long enough to think about it today.
This day still honors our soldiers, past and present, but the meaning of the holiday has been reinvented a couple times and has also faded over the decades. For some of you, today is little more than a speed bump between Halloween and Thanksgiving — it’s the “other Memorial Day” — that will simply get overlooked. For others, it’s much more.
Anyway, one original intention of this day has lost practically all relevance.
This holiday was born from the armistice that ended World War I on Nov. 11, 1918. It was a day of peace — the best day of any war — that also offered time to reckon with all that had been lost amid all that had been gained, as well as to honor those soldiers who had faced the murderous storm.
The armistice anniversary came to be observed annually, both formally and informally, by nations around the world. In the U.S., Armistice Day was defined by Congress in 1926 as an observance “commemorated with thanksgiving and prayer and exercises designed to perpetuate peace through good will and mutual understanding between nations” — words that still seem as soaring, even holy, as they may also feel naive. Nov. 11 became an official U.S. holiday in 1938 as “a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace.” In places like Yankton, everything shut down and ceremonies were held to honor the soldiers and remember the anniversary when the killing stopped in what we once dubbed the “War to End All Wars.”
It wasn’t, of course. We inevitably needed to give the so-called Great War a new name and a number when another, even more terrifying conflict engulfed the world.
And then, after World War II, came Korea and the Cold War …
In 1954, Armistice Day in the U.S. was transformed into Veterans Day to honor all soldiers, not just those veterans of World War I. However, that change also reflected just how fleeting the concept of peace — the genesis of why we celebrated on Nov. 11 in the very first place — had become.
That original intent is gone, just as the soldiers who fought in the Great War more than a century ago are no longer here to teach us, warn us and remind us. The 1918 peace, it seems, was their peace, not ours.
The armistice was a hard-won accord that the world could not sustain. Ultimately, even the Great War itself, which changed so many destinies and whose ending eventually inspired a holiday that still endures a century later, came to be regarded as a failure. Now, peace seems lost in the modern interpretation of Veterans Day.
We still honor our soldiers, as we should. Our country is nothing without them, for our national principles would be little more than dreamy ideals without men and women willing to defend them against the designs of others. To keep what we have, we must fight for it and sometimes die for it. That’s the hard truth of the world.
In broader terms, it could be said that all soldiers fight toward the same end: a peace that stills the battlefields and allows these warriors to stand down and go home. A just, secure peace is the purpose for which our soldiers fight to this very day.
However, it’s never been easy; peace is often a more delicate and difficult proposition than war. Upon the outbreak of the 1991 Gulf War, I wrote that history has taught us that it’s better to go to war for the right reasons than keep the peace for the wrong reasons. While we cherish peace, we also know that peace at any price has sometimes set the stage for disaster.
On this blustery Veterans Day — so far removed from the Great War and the horrors that led to that momentous, fleeting moment of peace long ago — we should not only honor those soldiers who have served and defended us but also remember the objective for which they all have fought.
Peace for the good of all.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.