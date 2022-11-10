It’s another Veterans Day, a cold occasion this year that frigidly contrasts with the warm solemnity of the moment … that is, for anyone who pauses long enough to think about it today.

This day still honors our soldiers, past and present, but the meaning of the holiday has been reinvented a couple times and has also faded over the decades. For some of you, today is little more than a speed bump between Halloween and Thanksgiving — it’s the “other Memorial Day” — that will simply get overlooked. For others, it’s much more.

