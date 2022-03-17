With gasoline prices is the stratosphere, we’re being reminded yet again of all those little things we tend to forget whenever oil prices are comfortably inexpensive.
We’re reminded of the value of fuel-efficient vehicles and energy conservation, and of the importance of clean, renewable energy. We’re reminded of all those conscientious little things we know we should do but let slide once the pain we encounter at the pump subsides.
But it does help answer a question I posed last week in an editorial: After nearly 50 years of dealing with energy crises and unpredictable oil markets, why are we still so addicted to fossil fuel?
When is enough enough?
It’s been almost a half-century since the nightmarish OPEC energy embargo of 1973-74, which for many of us was our first real taste of economic extortion. It happened again in 1979 in the wake of the Iranian revolution, which disrupted oil production. Some of us still own the scars: Whenever I’ve shopped for a new vehicle throughout my life, fuel economy has always been a priority.
But that experience is slightly different from the present crisis. In the 1970s, we faced fuel shortages which produced long, angry lines and strong conservation measures, such as going to year-round Daylight Saving Time (which, as I wrote in Wednesday’s editorial, probably didn’t help matters). This time, there seems to be plenty of fuel to go around; it just costs an arm and a leg, for whatever reasons.
I remember thinking, back in some of the bleaker days of the spendy ‘70s, that perhaps we would commit ourselves to developing other types of energy to free ourselves from Mideast oil and petrol blackmail. It seemed logical and obvious then. So did the concept of “energy independence,” which would theoretically have freed us from the talons of foreign oil and allowed us to avoid such harsh economic whiplash.
To be fair, we HAVE made a lot of headway in easing away from oil, much of it due to climate concerns. Electric and hybrid vehicles are a growing market, with automakers like GM, Toyota and Audi planning to go to all electric vehicles in the next decade. It’s estimated that 52% of all new vehicle sales will be electric by 2030. So, the future is coming.
Nevertheless, we continue to be chained to fossil fuels like a drowning man to an anchor, and we still pay a painful price.
You really can’t reconcile the prospect of “energy independence” with a strong reliance on fossil fuels. We did strive for energy independence after the 1970s and have technically achieved it: The United States is now the largest oil producer in the world, and our top international source for oil is Canada. We have untapped reserves here, but we also have up to 9,000 domestic permit leases that have been issued but haven’t been developed, and there are an estimated 12.3 million acres available for development. However, the oil we have here is still subject to world market pricing and, thus, prone to every political tremor and production cutback shock. Calling for energy independence by expanding oil drilling locks us into the same addictive cycle.
Meanwhile, oil companies currently appear to be in no hurry to ramp up production. Firms such as Exxon, BP, Chevron and Shell were reaping record profits even before Russia invaded Ukraine, but since those companies are coming off a couple of brutal pandemic years, they are content to ride this tide for a while. They also see the current situation as an opportunity to leverage the dialogue regarding our energy future, making sure that fossil fuels remain a key player for decades to come, despite growing pleas to reduce oil consumption to combat climate change.
That should give us even more motivation to distance ourselves from petroleum as much as possible. Currently, we can’t be free of the world market, and we can’t divorce ourselves from the profit designs of oil companies that aren’t afraid to milk consumers because, well, what else are we going to do?
That should no longer be a rhetorical question.
In fact, the present situation has put the world at an energy crossroads. While oil firms are working to entrench themselves in future energy plans, some countries are seeing the current crisis as a reason to embrace new priorities and make renewables a dominant energy source. But, of course, will that sentiment continue when this crisis is past? This will be a fascinating tug of war, and there is a lot at stake.
We haven’t completely squandered the five decades that have passed since the 1973 energy crisis — far from it. But the present situation suggests we still haven’t done enough, and now may be the time to remedy that matter.
