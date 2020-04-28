Although the 2020 legislative session was completed at the end of March, there is legislative work that goes on year round. Some of it is very time consuming.
This year I was appointed as the chair of a special South Dakota Senate Investigative Committee charged with investigating the actions of several members of the Senate leadership. I was asked to chair the committee because such an investigation is conducted like a trial and I am the only Senator who has experience in conducting a trial.
The special Senate Investigative Committee was asked to investigate the behavior of two state senators during the last day of the South Dakota legislative session this year. Sen. Phil Jensen of Rapid City filed a complaint claiming that Senate Republican Majority Leader Kris Langer of Dell Rapids and Senate President Pro-Tem Brock Greenfield of Clark, were drunk in the Capitol Building as the last day of the session was winding down at around 3:30 a.m. on March 31. Pursuant to the Senate rules, this Special Investigative Committee is made up of five Republicans, representing the 30 Republicans in the Senate, and four Democrats representing the five Democrats in the Senate. The majority party appoints the chairman and the minority party appoints the vice-chairman.
On Tuesday, April 21, the Investigative Committee met over the internet and reviewed between four and five hours of Public Television and security videos from near the hearing rooms in the state Capitol building. At the end of that hearing, the committee decided that they would also hear testimony from anyone else there that could offer helpful information but we also didn’t want to hear a lot of repetitive or cumulative testimony.
Former Attorney General Marty Jackley, who is an attorney representing Sens. Langer and Greenfield, objected on several occasions and argued that the committee was bending the rules and on legally shaky ground. I overruled Jackley’s objections because I felt that the goal of the committee should be to find out the truth about what happened. However, I also ruled that, as provided in the rules, Attorney Jackley would be able to cross-examine any witnesses who testified because that is important in determining whether witnesses are telling the truth.
The committee continued with its hearing on Friday, April 24. At that time, we heard testimony again over the internet because of the social distancing rules in place. We heard testimony from the Speaker of the House of Representatives. the Republican Majority Leader of the House, the Democrat Minority leader of the House, and two members of the House (one Republican and one Democrat) who had served on a conference committee on the night in question, with Sens. Greenfield and Langer. We also heard an apology from the two senators for their conduct that night.
Based on the video tapes that we saw, the testimony of the five witnesses and the apology, the investigating committee agreed that the evidence showed that both Sens. Greenfield and Langer had consumed alcohol that night off the capitol grounds, not in the capitol itself. The committee also decided that both of them appeared to be impaired that night, which violated the legislative rule against conduct that is unbecoming and inconsistent with a legislator’s obligation to maintain the respect and trust of the people we serve. Finally the committee found that although they were impaired, their conduct had not been in the immediate view of the House or Senate so as to interrupt their proceedings.
Based on those findings, the investigating committee unanimously concluded that Sen. Greenfield and Langer should be disciplined by a public admonishment that, in the future, they should not appear in the capitol when they appeared to be impaired. We will make that recommendation to the Senate and I should think that will solve the problem and that it is unlikely that legislators will appear in the capitol again in that state.
It certainly was an interesting process to go through for two days and made much more difficult by the fact that it had to be conducted over the internet due to concerns about the coronavirus. I would certainly have hated to try and preside over such a hearing if I hadn’t had 18 years of experience presiding over trials.
