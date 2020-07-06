The Joint Appropriations Committee (JCA) met last Wednesday to finalize the 2020 FY budget and to issue letters of Intent.
The meeting began with the LRC Fiscal Staff providing and overview of Sales by Sector. Comparisons were made between Retail Trade April Taxable Sales from 2019 and 2020.
• Apparel & Accessory Stores were down 60%; Eating and Drinking Places were down 42%; Furniture & Home Furnishings Stores were down 11%; Automotive Dealers & Service Stations were down 6%; Increases for the same month comparison were: Food stores 19%; Building Materials & Garden Supplies 25%; and General Merchandise Stores 6%.
• Services April Taxable Sales were as follows: Hotels & Other Lodging places down 66%; Personal Services 42%; Auto Repair, Services & Parking 10%; Motion Pictures 44%; Amusement & recreation 42%; Health Services 15%; Educational Services 148%; Social Services 64%; Museum, Botanical, Zoological Gardens 96%; Membership Organizations 28%; and Engineering & Management Services 1%.
• Business Services were up 6% and Miscellaneous Repair Services were up 18%.
• Trends for the apparel & Accessory Stores Gross Sales by Month were trending downward from February, as were eating places, drinking places, hotels and motels, and personal services. It was predicted that sales tax receipts for FY2020 will likely be lower than the adopted revenue target.
• Lottery receipts for FY2020 will also likely be lower than the adopted revenue target.
• Contractors Excise Tax for FY2020 will likely reach the adopted revenue target as well as unclaimed property receipts for FY2020 will be above the adopted revenue target.
The Bureau of Finance and Management (BFM) provided an overview for the Initial Claims for Reemployment Assistance. Initial claims have exceeded 8,000 while continued weekly claims for assistance have dropped from over 25,000 to 18,562.
Data was provided for weekly estimated travel spending in South Dakota: Year over Year Percent Change: The lowest percent was April 25 at negative 83% with a movement to a negative 46% on June 13. Video Lottery income decreased in April by 58%. There is some indication this is rebounding in that during June the net machine income was a positive change to 10% above the average. Total highway fund revenue is trending downward from January. Motor Fuel Revenue is also trending downward. The promotion tax revenue also is moving downward as is the gaming tax revenue. Less travel means less consumption of gas resulting in less gas sales and impacting the dollars going towards road infrastructure in the state. This also aligns with the less promotion tax, meaning less spending from tourists. In all, less tourists means less sales tax dollars spent. BFM during session had requested and approved in law $58 million of federal dollars to assist with short-term allowances for COVID-19 expenses. BFM was not asking for any transfers to the 2020 budget as the amount approved during session would carry through for the 2020 year.
The Legislature is funding LEAN audits in state departments. This is an analysis of processes occurring in operations of departments. Engaging staff into process improvement for their department has shown implementation of operational efficiencies for state government. Due to COVID-19, new LEAN audits will be extended to 2021 for the departments of Education, Office of the Attorney General and Legislative Research Council Fiscal Division.
The committee acted on proposed Letters of Intent (LOI). These provide guidance which does not have the direct force of statutory law, it rests solidly on a long-standing tradition of Legislative-Executive relationships in South Dakota and it will be used by the Joint Committee as one basis for the fiscal oversight of the agency and its continued funding.
The first letter was Regarding Dual Credit Course Offerings though the E-Learning Program at Northern State University. The workgroup found no other public university has the ability to offer dual credit courses through an established program like E-Learning. The E-Learning program creates an unfair advantage for NSU to offer dual credit courses. The offering of dual credit courses through the E-Learning program creates a double funding concern. The concern is the state provides general funds to NSU for the operation of the E-Learning program, while at the same time, the state provides general funds to the NSU E-Learning program though a subsidy for the dual credit courses. The result is the State pays twice, once through a direct appropriation for the program and again through a subsidy for providing a dual credit course. The JCA is requesting the BOR to determine if there is a financial equity in the offering of dual credit courses among State universities.
An LOI was approved for the Provider Inflation approved in the 2020 Legislature for FY21. This is reflective of the 2% based funding increase.
An LOI was put forth requesting three departments/offices to develop zero based budgeting for the next FY. Zero-based budgeting starts at zero and the department/office builds the budget based on finite dollars for all expenses associated with the operations of the department/office. There was much discussion as to the pros and cons and in actuality what the current budget process is based on past year operations. In conclusion the LOI was not approved.
An LOI regarding the Appropriation for Bioprocessing was approved. HB1100 provide $1 million in general funds to the BOR for purposes of the design and development of a new bioprocessing research and development facility to be located in Brookings, with collaboration from SDSU and SDSM&T and industry partners.
The last LOI was for funding to Department of Human Service ( DHS) Direct Care Workforce Funding for Community Support Providers (CSP). This came about from the CSP providers being unable to recruit/retain direct care providers. In Yankton, these providers are employed by ABS. At the end of session, the Legislature approved $1 million in general fund and $1.3 million in federal fund expenditure authority to the Department of Human Services (DHS) to be used to support CSPs. The discussion focused on the methodology of allocation. In the past any allocation has been made on percentage of operational expenses of the CSP. The intent for the dollars was to go as a bonus to those that provide direct care to the clients in CSP. The members could not conclude on a methodology, so the letter was deferred to the next meeting. More data will be collected regarding the questions asked during the discussion.
The JCA has scheduled their next meeting for July 22, 2020.
