Greetings, P&D readers!
We are getting closer to the completion of Phase 1 of our expansion. K Construction is doing an excellent job of bringing the blueprints to life. If you follow us on social media, look for another virtual tour on our Facebook page and website. Currently, the flooring is being installed and the walls/ceilings are being painted.
Once the basement is completed, the construction crew will shift their focus to completing the renovation of Room 12, which will add a room to the upstairs that we have never been able to use as shelter before. Once that room is complete, every residential window in our facility will be upgraded to new, more efficient windows. This will save tremendously on heating and cooling costs!
I am proud to announce the newest member of our team: Beth Lewison! Beth recently joined us as Pathways’ first Donation Specialist, which is the position made possible by the gift from the Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery. She will be responsible for maintaining Pathways’ storage unit, arranging the pick up of donations, and organizing the move-out process for clients. She has already made a great impact on the organization of our donation process. We will be experimenting with some new methods to make this more efficient for everyone involved (most importantly donors). We appreciate your patience as we go through the trial-and-error process!
On the topic of donations, our storage unit is currently overflowing. This is both fortunate and unfortunate! We are putting a temporary hold on accepting new furniture donations until we can get some pieces moved out and we can reorganize our storage unit. We are hoping this process will take less than a month. We appreciate the community’s understanding as we go through this temporary hold.
As we get closer to the opening of The Huether Family Aquatics Center, I want to take this opportunity to thank Gloria Becker for a recent substantial donation to Pathways. Gloria’s generosity will ensure any Pathways’ family (or individual) to obtain a season pass to the Aquatics Center if they wish. The Aquatics Center will be an excellent positive recreational activity for our clients to experience in their down time.
Lastly, I want to announce Pathways’ upcoming fundraiser in August. We will be bringing Cardboard City and the Ball Drop back on the same night! We will begin advertising details in late June/early July. We are excited to bring awareness to homelessness in our community while giving participants a fun way to support our mission. Stay tuned!
For more updates, check out our next newsletter coming out the first week of June. You will be able to find a link to that on our Facebook page, or on our website at www.yanktonpathways.org.
Thanks for reading.
———
APRIL STATISTICS
• Emergency Shelter — Sixteen households entered shelter in April for a total of 484 nights in shelter. Twenty households exited shelter in April.
Ten households moved into permanent housing. Five clients were asked to leave for rule violations. Twelve households carried over into May.
• Homeless Prevention — No new HP enrollments began in April. One enrollment ended successfully. HP services totaled $41.80 in supportive services.
• Rapid Rehousing —Two households began Rapid Rehousing enrollments in April (2F, 0M, 5C). RH services totaled $5,602. Five households were exited for program completion in April. One household was exited after an occupancy change and another left for housing before program completion.
• Security Deposit Assistance Program (SDAP) —Three households (1F, 0M, 2C) received $800 in deposit assistance. This household was a Housing Voucher recipient.
———
CURRENT NEEDS
We are looking for volunteer Advocates, donation sorters and moving helpers! If you have an interest in helping, please reach out to Jesse at jbailey@yanktonpathways.org, or call 605-665-8994.
If you are interested in donating supplies, please find our updated list at www.yanktonpathways.org/give.
Pathways Shelter for the Homeless serves the immediate needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness within the Yankton area, while engaging partners in developing long-term solutions. The shelter was founded on the belief that everyone deserves a home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.