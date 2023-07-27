I still can’t really decide if a little piece of me died last week, or if an old, forgotten part of me was reborn.
Either way, this all started with the news that legendary singer Tony Bennett had passed away at age 96.
His death hit me surprisingly hard because I’ve known about Bennett for almost as long as I can remember. In recent days, I’ve discovered just how much I had forgotten or overlooked about him.
My earliest music memories were through my parents — in my case, chiefly my mother. She bought the early Beatles albums because she thought their music was fun, so that’s where I got THAT music addiction from. But the Beatles were an outlier for her: She was more into jazz pop, and her favorite singer was clearly Tony Bennett. So, I heard his music all the time when I was growing up.
Inevitably, I gravitated toward rock music, but Bennett’s name and voice always struck a little chord in me, mostly because of my mother but also, I suspect, because the music might have reminded me of the simplicity of just being a 5-year-old again.
After I heard of Bennett’s passing, I began reading articles about him while also perusing YouTube and music services to hear some of his work again. This was the craziest experience. Several song titles unearthed lost memories, and a few melodies actually came back to me, like a soothing, distant echo out of nowhere. On a couple of songs, I even recalled a few of the lyrics. I sat back and let this music comfortably wash over me. In the process, I think I mentally coiled up into a fetal position and drifted back to old times with cherished souls who are no longer here and a world that is long gone. I could feel the ghosts in my head and heart.
While I dug up buried memories, I also learned a few new things.
Hearing some of these songs for the first time since I was probably in early grade school gave me a deeper understanding of the lyrics. I mean, the bittersweet, past-tense words of a song like “When Joanna Loved Me” hit me much differently now than when I was 5. And I’m not sure if that’s a good thing or not.
I also learned more about his career, with its momentous ups and downs. He was hot in the 1950s and early ‘60s but was hit hard by the rise of rock and then the British Invasion. By the late 1970s, he was nearly broke, without a record deal and with a serious drug habit. With the help of his son, who became his manager, Bennett cleaned up and took a different career approach, but not by changing his style. Instead, he doubled down on his jazz and standards repertoire and took it to new audiences away from Las Vegas. He opened for an eclectic mix of musical acts — he shared concert bills with the likes of Nine Inch Nails. (Read that sentence over a few times; the unlikeliness never fades.) He did an “MTV Unplugged” episode, back when MTV was still kind of MTV, in 1994, and the resulting album became a platinum-selling, Grammy-winning hit. (I also learned that, of the 20 competitive Grammy awards he won, all but two of them came after he turned 60.) He later did duets with various artists, most notably Lady Gaga. He reconquered the world by staying true to himself.
Also, I realized that Bennett really had pipes! His voice could soar; he reportedly tended to perform one song during his club dates without a microphone to showcase his modulation. For a sample, check out his “MTV Unplugged” cover of “Fly Me to the Moon.” And with a mic in hand, he was dynamite: There’s a clip of a 2009 Billy Joel concert at Shea Stadium in which Joel performed “New York State of Mind.” He then introduced Bennett (whom Joel called a “local boy,” which swept away any illusions that Bennett was from San Francisco) for a duet. Bennett, who was in his early 80s at the time, hit it out of the park, much to the delight of the stadium crowd.
Then there was his final act. Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease several years ago, which led to a farewell concert at Radio City Music Hall in 2021. A “60 Minutes” segment on this was extraordinary. It showed a diminished Bennett being helped by his wife, by Lady Gaga and by others in preparing for the show. He seemed almost lost, a painfully familiar, faded image for those who have confronted the impacts of Alzheimer’s on their loved ones. But once he hit the stage, a switch seemed to turn on. He was the old Tony Bennett again, and it was mesmerizing to behold.
When I saw this, I smiled, because I knew my mother would have been impressed if she had been here to see it ...
And that brings all this full circle.
My mother gave me the gift of Tony Bennett long ago, and I had mostly forgotten it was there. The gift that was Bennett himself is now gone, and that’s the little piece in me that’s died. But it’s been such a pleasing surprise the past few days to discover how much of that gift still endures.
