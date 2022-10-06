I don’t think time is on my side, but time is on my mind this week.
I’ve been thinking about our American concept of “a long time ago.”
I was at the Mead Building last week where an entire room is dedicated to the Lewis and Clark expedition. It was Aug. 29, 1802 — 220 years ago — that Lewis and Clark arrived here. They held a two-day council with Chief White Crane and other Yankton Sioux leaders, creating an historic moment in time for this area along the Missouri River.
In 1858 — 164 years ago — Yankton was not yet a town. It was still a Sioux village. Based on a sketch from 1858, it appears tipis stood where our Yankton County Government Center is now located.
Dec. 29, 1890 — 132 years ago — was perhaps the darkest day in South Dakota history. Just 13 months after S.D. became a state, the U.S. 7th Cavalry Regiment slaughtered nearly 300 mostly unarmed Lakota near Wounded Knee Creek on the Pine Ridge Reservation.
A majority of those killed were small children, women, babies and elders. Some ran for their lives, but were hunted down and killed up to two miles away. At the camp, soldiers hand-cranked four rapid-fire artillery guns that mowed people down, spilling blood without mercy.
The years 1802, 1858 and 1890 might seem a long time ago, but those are short spans on this land we now call Yankton County. White people have lived here close to 200 years, but indigenous people have been here for over 15,000 years!
In December 1989 — 33 years ago — the late Gov. George Mickelson issued a proclamation calling for South Dakota Indians and non-Indians to set aside their differences and strive for mutual respect and understanding. Inspired by Lakota Times publisher Tim Giago, Mickelson asked for the 12 months ahead to be a year of reconciliation. Reflecting on that 1890 massacre, he said, “It’s time to heal old wounds.”
The most significant action Gov. Mickelson took was changing an existing holiday — Columbus Day on the second Monday in October — to Native American Day in South Dakota. He wanted to honor those who occupied this land thousands of years before Columbus set foot in America.
Gov. Mickelson hoped the new holiday would change how some view Native Americans. He wanted to celebrate the American Indian legacy of fortitude and strength. It would be a day to honor Indian culture’s harmony with nature, and the strong Native belief that all humans are inherently good and deserve respect.
It would also be a day to remember the resilience of Native people and injustices they endured, such as Wounded Knee and the hundreds of treaties our government made with Indian tribes, but did not honor.
It was good to see the Yankton County Commission and Yankton School Board add Native American Day to their respective holiday schedules this year. Our schools and county offices will be closed Monday in honor of our nation’s first people. Given our land’s rich Sioux history, that is the right thing to do
And it’s always a good time to do the right thing.
