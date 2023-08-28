A report last week that South Dakota turned down $7.5 million in federal money to help feed low-income children this summer — at a time when, according to Feeding South Dakota, an estimated 25,000 South Dakota children are battling hunger — is one of those stories that, in part, appears to fall into a familiar pattern of state self-promotion at the expense of its residents.
South Dakota News Watch reported that the state refused to apply for the funds issued through Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) program. The funding would have helped feed approximately 63,000 South Dakota children this summer.
P-EBT was started during the COVD-19 pandemic, with the funding coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Congress recently made the program permanent.
This program would be especially helpful during the summer months because many kids may struggle to get adequate meals when schools aren’t in session and school lunch programs aren’t offered.
However, South Dakota was one of seven states to pass on even applying for this funding. According to the office of Gov. Kristi Noem, this state didn’t pursue the money because there are already summer meal programs around the state, and it’s also too challenging to administer the program.
However, this would seem like a contradiction. Yes, there ARE summer meal programs in areas — Yankton is one such place — but they don’t cover everything or serve everyone, and they don’t necessarily run the entire summer. Nevertheless, there is experience in implementing those existing programs and others like it, so the know-how in administering it may well be in place already.
Noem spokesman Ian Fury added another explanation for not seeking the funding.
“Federal money often comes with strings attached, and more of it is often not a good thing,” he told News Watch in an email. “Because of South Dakota’s record low unemployment rate, our robust existing food programs and the administrative burden associated with running this program, we declined these particular federal dollars.”
Economic factors are fine things to tout, which the state frequently does, but the statistic regarding hungry children at the top of this piece suggests there are some real gaps, comprised of real people, in that logic.
Sioux Falls anti-hunger advocate Cathy Brechtelsbauer was stunned by the state’s explanations for not applying for funding.
“That just blows my mind,” she said. “How can we think like that when we’re talking about kids needing food? Why can’t we handle things as well as 43 other states?
“Our kids in South Dakota are missing out on $7.5 million worth of food, and it’s not like they’re necessarily getting it someplace else. This is like taking food away from kids, and I hope we don’t want to be that kind of state.”
Using the excuses of a strong economy and administrative headaches to turn down an opportunity to help feed children in need this summer would seem to suggest we are that kind of state. And that specter is tough to swallow.
(4) comments
As a Proud Republican I strongly support turning down that $7.5 million in federal welfare money to feed low-income children with shiftless parents.
Sure, Bleeding Hearts like Mr. Hertz mean well, but they just aren’t looking past the inconvenient plight of hungry children to appreciate the glorious bigger picture for the rest of us‼️
For one thing, that money would be better spent on agricultural subsidies so there’ll be plenty of food in the Walmart grocery aisles for us MORE DESERVING South Dakotans.
More important though, this makes perfect sense if we truly want to solve our shrinking workforce problems.
South Dakota is desperate for workers. But Kristi Noem and South Dakota’s Republican Party are coming to the rescue. And Kristi is certainly doing her part with her "Freedom Works Here" campaign.
As a proud Republican and a confirmed Christian Nationalist, I am absolutely overjoyed to see Kristy Noem and the Hand👋 of God at work, meshing together the recent Republican Legislative and Judicial triumphs to make them work for the benefit of all REAL Americans.
And this latest refusal to feed hungry kids is just part of Republicans’ plans to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN‼️
Stay with me here…
Sure, the Socialist Democrats and the RINO businessmen who used to call the Republican Party their home, all whine that our broken immigration system is leaving us without the workers we need to grow our economies.
They say this is especially true in RURAL economies like ours, where illegals with their swarthy complexions and broken English make them so easy to identify and round up.
So thankfully, most of them stay far away…
This is despite Kristi’s "Freedom Works Here" recruitment campaign which she says is the most successful in our state's history, with 287 million people having seen her advertisements.
Sadly only 3,000 have even gone through the process of applying for work let alone being hired. So although "Freedom Works Here" immigrants certainly won’t.
So with an advertising campaign with a return of only .001%, in the SHORT TERM this looks like a bust.
But in the LONG TERM God, Kristi and the Republican Party have a plan‼️ And denying free food to hungry kids is an important part of that plan
Hear me out:
In Florida, Ron Desantis’ strict immigration crackdown has families with undocumented family members leaving the state in droves. Good for him. These folks deserve it. They’re illegal, for God's sake!
And to be sure, the liberal snowflakes (and, of course, the panicked Florida business community) tell us WE NEED THESE FOLK for low-wage agricultural work and to toil in our service industries performing jobs Americans don’t want.
But not so fast with the pessimistic talk!
Across the country the strict anti-abortion laws are resulting in a surge of births! Mostly among poorer folks who can’t afford to leave their jobs and travel to a blue state.
Why Texas alone had 10,000 more births this year than last! And if we win the 2024 election we can spread this demographic bounty to all the blue states as well.
And here is where the genius of refusing to coddle hungry kids really makes sense‼️
And so along with all the welfare cuts, the tightening up of food stamp requirements, and with affirmative action and student debt relief struck down by our Republican Supreme Court, we can look forward to an abundant harvest of a PERMANENT workforce of AMERICAN low wage workers happily taking the place of those illegals who now must leave or get locked up.
Go Republicans‼️
Campaigning on our Republican FINAL SOLUTION is the key to winning the 2024 election‼️
Our great, pandering governor hard at work. She is frightfully uncaring. This is your great state of South Dakota...where the hungry stay hungry, firearms rule our minds and women are second rate citizens. And let's not get into minorities here - because we certainly don't like them in our state either.
Hey look, democrats once again saying "we stand up for the children in our state, outside of teaching them all they are all racists, that the government is their 'true' parents, that they don't have a 'gender' until a government official or teacher tells them what they are, that grown men in little girls bathrooms is ok, that they don't need their parents' permission to get an abortion or 'change' gender. And no, children are not 'missing out' on $7.5 million dollars of food, nice try democrats, ALL children have access to free meals in this state, our wildly successful and strong governor has stood up to Biden and the democrats and said no, you are not going to buy us off and tell us how to run our state with tax payers money. You see that is the difference between a republican and a democrat, republicans just don't bow down and take it up the backside and do whatever the democrats tell them to do, they stand up to the democrats trying to destroy our country, a good democrat will just stand there and say yes sir, yes ma'am, yes they, they them, yes he/she, yes cat, yes dog, yes light pole, whatever that person is identifying as that particular moment in time.
Remember, democrats want to kill babies by sucking them out of their mother's womb, even in the 3rd trimester of life, but the second that baby takes HIS or HERS first breath there are a million democrats standing all around it telling it how awful it's parents are, that it does not have a gender until they say it does, that the government is more trustworthy than its own parents, where and how SHE can get an abortion without telling anyone, and how Kristi Noem now wants you dead.
So please democrats, keep telling us all how you are "helping" our children, please tell us all how the FBI and DOJ and Joey Biden and the democratic party are looking out for and have better interest in children than their own parents and family.
I guess the good thing is, is that the child made it out of its mother's womb successfully, if a democrat got their way, not many of us would be here to tell us all how awful of people we are that we fought for them to live.
This is really funny. Crazy and funny. You all have lost your minds.
