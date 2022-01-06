You may have noticed that 2022 has gotten off to a bitterly cold start.
I can personally attest to all this. I was shooting photos of a structure fire very early on New Year’s Day, during which the wind chill was 26 degrees below zero, and I finally left because my fingers could no longer feel the camera. The same thing happened again Tuesday night, when I took photos of an accident hours after an Alberta clipper roared through the region with arctic air and powerful winds, blowing away what had been about a 48-hour stretch of mild weather.
Clearly, this New Year has opened with a cold, miserable, wintry salvo.
But maybe that’s a good thing.
While going through editions of the Press & Dakotan from last winter, I found a story analyzing the disastrous polar vortex outbreak of last February that spread chaos as far south as Texas, where at least 246 people died as a result. Meteorologists observed that the cold February outburst was likely caused in part by the warm January that was experienced across much of the north. It prevented much of that cold air swirling around the Arctic from breaking out in smaller waves, keeping it bottled up until a massive outbreak was finally unleashed.
Indeed, last January was balmy across much of the Upper Plains. A layer of above-normal warmth was draped over the northern half of the U.S. through the first three weeks of the month, and it certainly created a pleasant mid-winter in many places, including Yankton.
At that point, it was the kind of winter we always hope to see — the kind where, when you step out into the outside air, it doesn’t hurt. You could walk around with an open-jacketed freedom and not fret too much about what was in the forecast. As a result, you can be lulled into a sense of absent-minded complacency and forget the season’s immutable rule: When there’s a nice day, you’re probably going to pay for it.
That’s what winter truly is: a season of pleasure and pain, mostly the latter. And as a typical winter drifts along, you tend to get acclimated to its extremes and embrace stretches of balmy comfort whenever you can until spring rides to your rescue.
We were in the comfort zone for most of last January. High temperatures in Yankton were often running better than 20 degrees above normal. It even reached the point where we considered not running the spring countdown we usually publish in the P&D, starting in the latter half of February, because the winter at hand seemed too pleasant for such a ritual.
But, of course, that completely changed. The mercury crashed, and for a couple of days in mid-February, Yankton never got above zero for high temperatures, the winds were brutal and the misery turned the central portion of the U.S. into a gigantic deep freeze. Last February felt about nine weeks long.
So, the cold start to this January may be a more promising sign, albeit a more painful one, that things might be different this year.
Meanwhile, the Dallas Morning News, a Texas newspaper uncharacteristically keeping a wary eye on the Arctic this season, reported this week that the polar vortex up north is very strong this winter, which may also be a good thing. The vortex is a stratospheric phenomenon that forms each winter; it spins around the pole and keeps the cold air aloft. When it’s strong, the cold air is mostly locked in place, but when it is weak (like last year), it can “wobble” and occasionally push the jet stream — and a lot of cold air — much farther south than normal.
Yes, it can still get cold here because it’s suppose to. This is the north and it’s winter. It’s part of the seasonal game. In Thursday’s Press & Dakotan, South Dakota State Climatologist Laura Edwards said February looks to be colder than normal, which is a reminder of what time of year it is. (However, also remember that what passes for normal starts warming up here beginning in the last days of January.)
Nevertheless, perhaps what we’ve endured this past week might work to our advantage in the long haul. Speaking as someone who has no great love for winter’s colder personality, I find something warmly hopeful in that.
