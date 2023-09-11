Future development of the area west of Yankton may include a lot of tantalizing possibilities, most of which we don’t really know yet.
But at least we may have a better idea of what it could look like.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) held a public meeting last week concerning the Western Yankton County Subarea Study, which examines the area bounded by highways 50 and 52 and West City Limits Road. This is a fast-growing area, with many rural sections gradually turning into residential and commercial properties. It’s also a significant tourist and recreational hub that draws more than a million people a year.
The DOT’s intent last week was to present ideas on how to meet the traffic needs of this busy region.
The vision being formulated is an essential one, for it aims to present a cohesive plan for development related to roadways, general access and infrastructure.
The area has some unique qualities — and hurdles.
Most notable is the fact that the eastern entrance to the Highway 52 corridor that leads to the lake area must flow through a single access point, which is Eighth Street/Highway 52 and West City Limits Road.
Bill Troe, principal for SRF Consulting Group and the facilitator of Wednesday’s public meeting, opened the discussion on the access issues by noting the DOT would like to get to a point where someone who wants to purchase a gallon of milk at a store in town won’t have to use Highway 52 to do it. Of course, this is practically impossible given the geography of the area, but it does illustrate the desire to spread traffic pressure along (and away from) Highway 52, at least somewhat. (However, there are also a lot of small access points already along 52, although some are simply field access that might be used a couple times of year. Nevertheless, controlling those access points is also part of the proposed vision.)
A proposal presented at the meeting showed a grid of east-west roads south of Highway 52 where some residential developments are located and several more will likely spring up in the years ahead. These roadways could at least reduce some of the concentrated access pressure along Highway 52, although the traffic would still have to flow in that direction eventually.
One point of the plan is that the cost for these new roadways would have to be borne by the developers, not the state. That might create a lot of room for varying plans and visions, which is why a coordinated map of development is needed.
Most of these plans are probably years in the future, although one proposal could become reality very soon. The DOT is recommending a traffic light at the intersection of Highway 52 and Deer Boulevard, an extremely busy and sometimes congested area even though it is technically only a three-way intersection. It is at a very crucial spot along the 52 corridor.
The visions offered by the DOT could lead to orderly growth in an area where patchwork development in general was once the rule.
“As the area continues to develop, there (should be) this backbone or framework or internal structure of roads to allow me to go east and west through the area and north and south through the area without concentrating as we have today,” Troe said.
Overall, the DOT proposals to govern those potential traffic growth and access needs appear practical and forward-thinking. It could create a literal roadmap for development in an area that seems to be continually growing. Such a map would prove vital moving forward.
