In the United States approximately 44,000 people die by suicide each year. Suicide not only affects the individual, but the health and well-being of others. Each loss leaves family, friends and communities grieving and struggling to understand and cope.

On Nov. 19, 2022, during International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, friends and families of those who have died by suicide can come together to find connection, understanding and hope through shared experiences.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.