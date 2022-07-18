Nearly 40 years after its doors closed, the spirit of Yankton College remains too resilient to fade away.
Last week, as part of YC’s all-class school reunion, the ribbon was cut on the Joseph and Sarah Wood Ward Alumni & Educational Center, which is located on the third floor of Mead Cultural Education Center. Although the work on the Ward Center isn’t complete, the opportunity to showcase what will be the new home for all things Yankton College to the gathered alumni was too important to pass up.
And indeed, a large crowd packed the main entry room of the Mead to watch the ceremonies and to witness the ribbon being cut on the landing of the Mead’s stately marble staircase.
With that, Yankton College lives on — perhaps not in the way many people would have preferred these past 38 years, but its heart is beating nevertheless.
That fact says something about the determination of the college’s latter-day administrators and alumni to keep the school’s mission going. That includes funding numerous scholarships for area students each year, thus investing in a future that YC is determined to still help shape.
More than that, the new Ward Center is a way for Yankton College to preserve and showcase its considerable past.
Yankton College was established in 1881 and was the first four-year institution of higher learning in what was then Dakota Territory. It served students into statehood, through two world wars, a Great Depression and most of the Cold War before it shut down due to financial issues in December 1984.
The campus is gone — actually, it’s been converted into a federal prison — but the memory and the impact remain.
That’s something that can’t necessarily be said about other institutions of higher learning that have closed over the years. During last Thursday’s ceremony, it was noted that the old Redfield College, founded in Redfield in 1887 and closed in 1932 during the Great Depression, is remembered only with a stone marker. Also, Fargo College in Fargo, North Dakota, opened in 1888 and closed in 1922, after which all but one of its buildings was demolished.
(On the other hand, the former University of South Dakota at Springfield/Southern State College has also maintained a presence with an active alumni club and a museum in Springfield.)
The spirit of Yankton College has lived on through its board of trustees and directors, who have determined that what was left of the school needed and deserved to be more than just a glorified registrar’s clearinghouse. They have kept the school’s mission alive, and the Ward Center allows them to put a brighter spotlight on the school’s role and importance not only to Yankton but to South Dakota in general.
“We have lots of records, artifacts and memorabilia that we have on display for everyone to look at and appreciate,” said Leah Berry, executive director of the Ward Center. “It will keep the name alive for people to come up here and actually learn about the history. It’s an amazing history.”
And the history will live on and continue to serve, for the benefit of all.
