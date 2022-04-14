This Easter week, my prayers and thoughts are for my homeland of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.
I have a vivid memory of one of my first Easters as a little girl. I was staying with my grandma for the holiday. She was devoutly religious and spent a lot of time preparing for Easter. She baked many cakes and different breads. She baked a beautiful loaf of bread shaped like a cross and a sweet bread with dried raisins and orange pieces of fruit called a Babka.
For my brother and me, she baked bread in the shape of a duck with wings and a tail, and she used dried berries for the eyes. I so loved that delicious duck and looked forward to the Easter meal so I could finally eat it. She made beautiful, differently colored ornament eggs.
After she was done with all of the baking and cooking, she would make the Easter basket, which everyone in Ukraine makes. The basket holds the baked cross, Babka, colored eggs, butter, apples, smoked meats, chocolates and candy for the kids, greens and the candle. It was a beautiful piece of art. She covered the basket with an Easter towel, in which she sewed a little cross with apple blossoms, Easter eggs and two Easter chicks with beautifully colored threads. She also made an Easter basket for people in our town who were sick or very poor. I remember that her house smelled so delicious for the many days when she prepared.
On the night before Easter, she left the kitchen light on all night, and in the morning, we woke up at 3 a.m. Because it was a special holiday, grandma gave me a new beautiful dress and made my hair very pretty. We walked early to the church while it was still dark, and I helped her carry the Easter baskets. I was so proud she trusted me to carry them as I was only 5!
The church was like a beautiful, lighted castle with big windows and pictures of the saints in golden frames. Everything was golden — there were candles in golden trays and on golden posts.
As we entered, we lit our candles and said a prayer, then we went outside and stood by our relatives. We could hear prayers and songs, and as we listened, we prayed. Hundreds of people stood outside of the church in huge circles, all praying and holding candles.
As the sun rose, we entered the church to hear the sermon inside, and afterward, there was beautiful bell music that you could hear from miles away. It was so pretty and powerful. It gave me a feeling like I had wings.
After the sermon, the priest blessed us and our Easter baskets with holy water and told us the good news, that Jesus had risen and we answered, “Voistiny vockres,” which means “Truly, He is risen.”
After that we went home and tasted everything from the Easter Basket. We then welcomed everyone to the table for a delicious meal.
This was the most beautiful and happy time, to have Easter at grandma’s house, a tradition that passed from her to my mother and now to me.
Now, I am grandma and I am having my children and grandchildren for Easter. We will hunt for Easter eggs and eat a delicious dinner. So, Easter here in South Dakota in the United States will also be very special with much love and happiness. Maybe I will even bake my grandchildren a duck bread with special berry eyes.
I wish you all a happy Easter and thank you for the prayers and support for the Ukrainian people, who I hope will have a joyous Easter, celebrating Jesus’ resurrection with their family, even in these hard times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.