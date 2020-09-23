The Keep Yankton Beautiful Board of Directors would like to invite everyone to help pitch in with our annual Great American Cleanup. Since its first year back in 2000, we have held our annual cleanup in April; but, like most other local events this spring, it was postponed. We are now excited to share that it has officially been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26.
We will meet at the Memorial Park South Picnic shelter at 9 a.m. Sept. 26. Complimentary coffee and donuts will be available to fuel you for your cleanup. There will be a safety briefing, followed by route distribution. Individuals and groups will then go out on assigned routes in and around the Yankton Community. We’ll provide gloves and bags and will pick up all the bags of trash collected during the cleanup. The trash is then taken to the transfer station, weighed, and disposed of properly.
If you are interested in organizing a team with your place of employment, church, or civic group, but can’t join us on Sept. 26, please email us at info@keepyanktonbeautiful.org and we can provide you with all the supplies and arrange for disposal of the trash you collect.
This is a chance for everyone to get out and pick up litter in and around our community. Whether or not you’ll be able to join us Saturday, we welcome everyone to walk around their neighborhood blocks and pick up any visible trash you see in the green spaces or curb edges. If you have a business property, it’s a good time to walk the perimeters to pick up trash that may have blown in during the summer.
Keep Yankton Beautiful would also like to announce our next beautification project here in Yankton. We will be sponsoring the fall mum project with all the planters along Walnut Street from the Meridian Bridge to Fourth Street. This is the final call for fresh fall flowers before winter starts to set in! In true chrysanthemum fashion, there will be a gorgeous section of yellows, oranges, reds, and perhaps some whites. We plan to complete this project on the evening of Oct. 1 and invite any community members to join us. Be sure to walk around or take a cruise downtown this October to sight-see our fall planters!
That’s all for this month’s update, hope to see everyone get outside during these fall days to help beautify our community.
