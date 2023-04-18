The people were the big winners of Monday’s 5-2 vote by the South Dakota Board of Education Standards (BOES) to adopt controversial new social studies guidelines pushed by Gov. Kristi Noem …

That is, the winners were the people who helped shape this agenda that revamps the curriculum into a more single-minded, patriotic platform, which takes effect beginning in the 2025-2026 school year. These people include the governor herself, as well as members of Hillsdale College who have promoted this agenda in states across the country. It also includes some legislators who backed the proposal and criticized state educators, and it includes the five BOES members who defied calls to reject the standards. (Of the seven members of the BOES, only three are certified educators, according to South Dakota Searchlight.)

