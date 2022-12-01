A day like Tuesday can sometimes feel like the worst day of the year in places like Yankton.
It snowed here overnight — not a ton, but enough to make you very aware of it and make you face the reality you hoped to avoid as long as possible.
And every year, the day of that first real snow of winter seems to change everything.
The season’s first snow — that is, the first one that disrupts life even a little bit — changes how we prepare for the day, as well as for the long months to come.
The first snow changes how we walk, with our confident strides reduced to cautious steps across slippery and uncertain surfaces.
The first snow changes how we drive, which can be a harrowing transition. It doesn’t matter if you drive a subcompact or a hulking all-wheel drive, no driver is truly ready for this new, slick reality, and some people unthinkingly overdrive the conditions before realizing there’s now trouble afoot. (And of course, some people realize it but figure their four-wheel drive makes them immune to such travails.) It takes a little time to remember that vehicles don’t always stop on a dime in the snow and dealing with your car or truck when it starts fishtailing takes a little getting used to again. The adjustments will come, but the first snow can be a blunt teacher.
The first snow often changes your view of autumn, which for many of us is the best time of the year. It signals an escape from a long summer, and it brings with it a rich, crisp character all its own. The problem with each fall is its maddening unpredictability. When that first real snow falls, you know that the autumn days you’d been yearning for in the heat of summer are already numbered.
The first snow also changes your view of the coming winter, which can no longer be tucked way on the distant horizon. The inevitable — the very thing that every fall tells you is coming — is truly here, and you realize that what you’re dealing with now will consume you for months to come.
And perhaps that also briefly changes how we consider our own sanity. We live in such a mercurial climate by choice, and many of us opt to endure the winters rather than head to warmer places. On the day the first snow falls, those who stay may briefly envy the snowbirds who annually escape these frosty clutches. It may make us question our thinking as we confront the dark, cold, challenging, interminable months before us.
But even these changes bring changes. Like driving on snowy roads, we quickly learn to adjust and maybe even find moments in which we can embrace the beauty that winter may bring. The first snowfall usually reminds us that the holidays are looming, and there’s a warm magic in that season that just wouldn’t feel complete without a blanket of fresh, soft snow to beckon us.
The first snow changes our bearings and alters our expectations. It puts us into a winter routine that, we know, will culminate in a life-affirming payoff a few months from now when winter begins to melt away and spring creeps into our thinking. It makes all the burdens of winter seem somehow worth it.
All of that arrives with the first snowfall each year, and we have no choice but to accept it and endure it. It tells us that winter has arrived, which means we will soon start thinking of those warmer days of summer — which starts this cycle all over again.
