This week, we marked the halfway point in the legislative session.
In the Appropriations Committee, we have now heard from all the state agencies about their work for the State and what they believe their financial need is to continue to meet the needs of our citizens. Next week, the committee will consider special appropriation bills for one-time spending. We also expect to get the final revenue forecasts to help determine what can be included in the State’s budget.
This past week, I presented my first bill on the House floor. The measure, SB 12, passed the House 68-0. The bill authorizes the construction of a South Dakota National Guard (SDNG) vehicle maintenance shop in Watertown. The new maintenance shop was part of the package of requests from the Guard presented to the Joint Committee on Appropriations. The shop will improve the efficiency and readiness of our Guard units with a more conveniently located and full-service maintenance shop.
Two other bills supporting construction projects for the SDNG relating to the BG Dean Mann Readiness Center in Sioux Falls also passed the House.
One of the biggest highlights of serving on the Appropriations Committee was hearing about the various agencies’ work done for our State’s people. Earlier in January, the Department of Military, which oversees the National Guard for the State, gave their presentation, which included the construction projects given final approval by the House this week. Hearing about the work of the SDNG was especially meaningful to me as both my father and uncle served proudly in the Guard.
The SDNG does a first-rate job of fulfilling its mission to provide forces to support global and domestic needs. Our SDNG is known for its reliable and professional performance. Most recently, the Guard provided critical support services during December blizzards to residents on the reservations that were completely cut off due to the massive amount of snow received from two winter storm systems. The Guard re-directed large snow-blowers, customarily used at airports for clearing runways, to clear roads; they used their dump trucks to haul firewood in cooperation with the Forest Service and used other heavy equipment to get food and necessary supplies to the residents. The Guard worked with the county and tribal emergency management services to get the job done.
The SDNG has faced recruitment challenges, and another Guard-related proposal will be considered in this session to help with the incentives. Currently, Guard members can receive tuition assistance of 50% at South Dakota’s public universities and technical schools. The SDNG is asking us to consider increasing the amount to 100% tuition assistance to bring South Dakota in line with 42 other states, including all our neighboring states. HB 1039 has passed the House Military and Veterans Affairs Committee and has been referred to Appropriations. Unlike the one-time construction costs, this would be an ongoing expense.
Earlier this session, we honored the Guard at the National Guard Night Out, including visiting Vermillion residents U.S. Army Lt. Col. Dennis Bickett and Sgt. Tyler Williamson.
Another personal highlight from this past week was seeing my daughter Collins get to bang the gavel as Speaker’s assistant on her birthday.
It is important to me to hear your thoughts and opinions. My email address is chris.kassin@sdlegislature.gov, or you can always call/text me at 605-670-9698.
Thank you again for the opportunity to represent you.
