This week, we marked the halfway point in the legislative session.

In the Appropriations Committee, we have now heard from all the state agencies about their work for the State and what they believe their financial need is to continue to meet the needs of our citizens. Next week, the committee will consider special appropriation bills for one-time spending. We also expect to get the final revenue forecasts to help determine what can be included in the State’s budget.

