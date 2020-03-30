The world is facing a health emergency the likes of which it has not seen in a century — and for its part, America is responding.
However, what we’re seeing is a patchwork of different responses that vary from state to state, from city to city, from county to county, and even from city to county.
That could be a huge problem.
While the national response has become the subject of intense debate, let’s instead look at the response closer to home.
Make that “responses,” for we’re seeing different courses of action at different places across South Dakota.
Gov. Kristi Noem has left it up to individual communities and counties to decide what kind of emergency measures they want to employ. We commented in this space last week that she has seemed cautious in pursuing a stronger response, and she says she doesn’t have the authority to do more. This has become a source of frustration among some of the state’s city and county officials.
The problem is, again, the fact that those decisions can vary from place to place, and that leaves different sets of rules to tackle a virus that doesn’t recognize state, municipal or county boundaries, or any particular emergency measures.
Yankton County may be a good example of this.
The City of Yankton held a special meeting last week on its own emergency measures — the meeting was called immediately after Noem issued her statewide emergency decree that recommended that local communities take certain actions. Yankton’s meeting included the formation of a health board, followed by a long and detailed discussion on various proposals. It produced an emergency measure that (if it was approved at its second reading Monday night) would limit eateries and drinking establishments to take-out orders and close down some businesses that are deemed vulnerable to COVID-19 transmission.
Meanwhile, the Yankton County Commission held its own special meeting Friday and named its own health board and adopted emergency rules that vary somewhat from the city rules, especially regarding eateries and drinking establishments, which are limited to crowds of 10 people or less.
So, Yankton City/County — which is not a large area overall — has two health boards operating with two slightly different sets of rules. This doesn’t even include the COVID-19 task force set up earlier this month through the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management to address the pandemic.
On the plus side, at least some actions are being taken.
However, it needs to be pointed out again that the virus won’t be any more or less contagious in the city or the county, in South Dakota or Nebraska, or in America or Italy. What matters is what we do — as governing bodies and as individuals — to confront this emergency. And the varying rules, we fear, leave too many seams that could undercut these measures’ effectiveness.
(Meanwhile, the South Dakota State Medical Association said in a letter last week that the emergency measures being enacted in South Dakota aren’t going far enough. Also, some health professionals are calling for the shutdown of all non-essential businesses or even a stay-in-place quarantine for several weeks to curb the spread of the virus. Several states have already adopted this, and more are embracing it by the week, but many states have not.)
The most effective measures should be enacted as broadly as possible. The proliferation of various rules is cumbersome and, potentially, counterproductive to the real mission: to slow the spread of this dangerous virus, to protect the public and to save lives.
South Dakota is a diverse state, but it needs a coordinated response. That’s what would be best for the health of our people, and that should be our top priority.
