Many U.S. farmers, especially in parts of the country that have snow during the winter, plant crops earlier in the growing season than they did in the past century because spring comes earlier now. Increased tolerance for cold and hot temperatures, high winds, drought and other factors that limit production, have been bred into many of the crop seeds that farmers plant, but there is something more going on.

According to a 2021 survey of farmers by the National Institutes of Health, 80% of the farmers sampled said climate change affects them, due mostly to natural changes. Eight years earlier, a four-state survey of farmers said climate change didn’t affect their crop yields.

